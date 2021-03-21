Basketball Recruiting - Christian Fermin expecting recruitment to pick up after new offer

Christian Fermin’s recruitment took another step forward last week when the 6-foot-9 junior added a new Atlantic 10 offer. “After the VCU offer this week, I have offers from Hofstra, Central Connecticut, La Salle, St. Bonaventure, VCU, Siena and Marist,” Fermin said. “I think the two schools that may be close to offering me are Pittsburgh and Temple, I think the VCU offer may have kicked things up a bit.” As is the case with most under the radar prospects, the schools who are already on board are doing all they can to solidify the relationship early. "I would say Siena and Marist with VCU are in contact with me a lot and even though Temple hasn’t offered yet, they are talking with me all the time.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Marist: “Marist offered me on New Years Day and they have been active with me ever since. They have a lot of close ties with my high school coaching staff, and they always talk about Marist as a family, which I can appreciate. I often talk with coach (Dorian) Long, he and I have developed a great relationship.” VCU: “VCU, the most recent school to offer me, is amazing. I’ve only really just met them and have already been in contact with more than half of their coaching staff. They love my style of play and really believe they can use me in the coming years. They’re a real family-oriented team and I love that from any program.” Temple: “Temple was the first Division I school to ever contact me. I’ve been talking to coach (Jimmy) Fenerty since summer last year and he is always preaching about the future and growth he thinks I can have there.” Siena: “Siena has been by far the most active school with me, recruitment wise. I primarily talk to coach (Harley) Fuller, the assistant, but Coach Carm (Carmen Maciariello) is really involved in the process. They really believe in me as a player and want me to have a big impact there as a freshman. I love the blueprint they have laid out for me.”

WHAT'S NEXT?