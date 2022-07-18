Chicago-based Darrion Baker's offer list continues to grow

one of the most pleasant surprises at this month’s adidas 3SSB Championships in South Carolina, Darrion Baker spent his time at the event proving that he might be a touch under-recruited. The 6-foot-8 forward flashed high-major athleticism and the ability to guard most positions on the floor while also showcasing a versatile skill set that should translate to the next level.

Baker, who handles the ball well for his size and position, can knock down looks from deep and impact the game in the high-post. He recently spoke to Rivas.com about his growing offer list and which schools are in the mix.





ON WHERE HE PLAYS THE MAJORITY OF HIS MINUTES

"I play the three and the four for my high school. Both really. Whenever they put me at, I go out there and play and try to have fun."

ON SCHOOLS THAT HAVE ALREADY OFFERED

"Some schools like Toledo, NIU, and Akron. So far, it’s those and some others like that."

ON THE STRENGTHS OF HIS GAME

"I’m pretty versatile. I feel like I can do anything. I can shoot, pass, dribble or whatever coach needs me to do. I defend well. I defend 1-5."

ON PAST VISITS

"NIU and Illinois-Chicago, I took visits to both."

ON NIU

"I liked how intense they were. Seeing them like that reminds you how much different a college team is than high school. It helped me know I need to be ready for the next level."

ON UIC

"Same thing. They play way more intensely. They talk more, too. It's really intense. I watched them and tried to translate it to my game now, so I can be ready for that level."

ON SCHOOLS HE HOPES TO VISIT SOON

"For sure, Akron. Maybe Miami of Ohio, too."

ON A DECISION TIMETABLE

"I’ll probably wait and see if more offers come. That seems like the best bet."



