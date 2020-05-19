“I just feel like Michigan was the best fit for me personally," said Brown. " Juwan Howard , coach ( Saddi ) Washington , coach ( Howard ) Eisley and coach ( Phil ) Martelli all came after me hard. I've been talking to them a lot and and watching a lot of film and I see a fit and need for somebody like me."

The 6-foot-5 junior wing from Florida who averaged 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds as a junior tells Rivals.com that he will transfer to Michigan .

A strong and tough wing, Brown was a valuable piece at Wake Forest where he raised his scoring average during each of his three years in the program while starting in 74 of 84 career games as a Demon Deacon.

The appeal of playing for a team that is in position to win played a big part in Brown's decision.



“It was really important for me to go somewhere that I can win," said Brown." I feel like we can do that there. I. want to win most of all, that’s my only goal. I feel after this last year they showed that they can win and I fee they will help get me better."

NCAA rules dictate that Brown will have to sit for a year before playing one unless he is granted instant eligibility. Brown plans to apply for a waiver and feels good about his decision.

“I wouldn’t be mad," said Brown about if a waiver isn't granted. "I just have to do what I’m going to do. But I’m pretty much 100% sure that I’ll get the waiver so I’m not too concerned."

Brown joins a 2020 recruiting class that ranks No. 15 nationally and features a trio of four-star prospects in post Hunter Dickinson, combo guard Zeb Jackson and wing Terrance Williams. Juwan Howard's son, three-star forward Jace Howard, rounds out the Wolverines class.