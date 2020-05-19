Chaundee Brown makes his pick
Wake Forest transfer Chaundee Brown has found his next home.
The 6-foot-5 junior wing from Florida who averaged 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds as a junior tells Rivals.com that he will transfer to Michigan.
“I just feel like Michigan was the best fit for me personally," said Brown. "Juwan Howard, coach (Saddi) Washington, coach (Howard) Eisley and coach (Phil) Martelli all came after me hard. I've been talking to them a lot and and watching a lot of film and I see a fit and need for somebody like me."
A strong and tough wing, Brown was a valuable piece at Wake Forest where he raised his scoring average during each of his three years in the program while starting in 74 of 84 career games as a Demon Deacon.
The appeal of playing for a team that is in position to win played a big part in Brown's decision.
“It was really important for me to go somewhere that I can win," said Brown." I feel like we can do that there. I. want to win most of all, that’s my only goal. I feel after this last year they showed that they can win and I fee they will help get me better."
NCAA rules dictate that Brown will have to sit for a year before playing one unless he is granted instant eligibility. Brown plans to apply for a waiver and feels good about his decision.
“I wouldn’t be mad," said Brown about if a waiver isn't granted. "I just have to do what I’m going to do. But I’m pretty much 100% sure that I’ll get the waiver so I’m not too concerned."
Brown joins a 2020 recruiting class that ranks No. 15 nationally and features a trio of four-star prospects in post Hunter Dickinson, combo guard Zeb Jackson and wing Terrance Williams. Juwan Howard's son, three-star forward Jace Howard, rounds out the Wolverines class.