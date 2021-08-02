Chauncey Wiggins high on Auburn, Georgia Tech, others

FRISCO, Texas – Chauncey Wiggins has plenty of college options in tow. He’s visited a handful of major schools and showcased his skill set with Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl sitting courtside at the UA Association event in Dallas over the weekend. Following his Saturday evening game, Wiggins talked to Rivals.com about where things stand with the Tigers and other schools involved in his recruitment.

ON BRUCE PEARL WATCHING HIS GAME

“I saw him. It was cool to see him. The last time I talked to him was during June when I visited. I thought it was nice. I know Jabari [Smith] and he goes there. I try to watch him and study his game because I think we have the same skill set. He just has a better motor than me.”

ON AUBURN

"I talked to Jabari. Then, I talked to Bruce Pearl and Wes [Flanigan]. It was just cool to be there and ride sound the campus."

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“Maryland, NC State, Iona, Georgia Tech, Clemson and some others. I visited Georgia Tech and Clemson already.”

ON GEORGIA TECH

“I liked how they’re coaching staff is getting better and they are on the come up. They won the ACC last year, and I’m really excited to see what they're going to do this year.”

ON CLEMSON

“My boy Ian [Schieffelin] is up there so he’s been telling me. I’ve been trying to watch him. He’s been losing weight and getting in shape. I try to talk to him every day and see how it is.”

ON PLACES HE MAY VISIT THIS FALL

“Iona and probably USF.”

ON IONA

“Coach [Rick] Pitino tells me they need somebody like me that sits 6-foot-9 or 6-foot-10 at the four spot. He told me that if I come, he’ll get my motor right and get me stronger because I have a skill set most people don’t have.”