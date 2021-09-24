Chauncey Wiggins commits to Clemson

Chauncey Wiggins has been a hot commodity in the 2022 class since early in his high school career. The three-star power forward added scholarship offers from dozens of schools but decided to end his recruitment on Friday morning in favor of an ACC program. “I’m going to Clemson,” Wiggins said. “It was the coaching style, the culture and the academics that led me to choose them.”

Before choosing the Tigers, the 6-foot-9 forward also considered Maryland, NC State and South Florida. Clemson hosted Wiggins on an official visit earlier this month to seal the deal in his recruitment. It’s the second straight class the Tigers landed a prospect out of Grayson High School in Georgia as Brad Brownell’s staff also signed Rivals150 forward Ian Schieffelin in the 2021 class.

