Charles Coleman gives his commitment to East Carolina

Corey Evans • BasketballRecruiting.Rivals.com
@coreyevans_10
Basketball Analyst

After backing off of his Wake Forest commitment earlier this month, Charles Coleman quickly navigated his newly heightened recruitment before pledging to East Carolina. A late blooming prospect from New England, Coleman is a solid long-term center as he should bring the requisite size and stature to compete within the AAC.

Coleman told Rivals.com about what ultimately led to his decision. “Both my family and I are people who make serious life decisions based upon relationships and comfortability,” he said. “I’ve built really strong relationships over the last four years but I feel most comfortable with the relationship I’ve built with Coach (Joe) Dooley, Coach (Raphael) Chillious and the staff at East Carolina.”

A 7-foot center prospect with a near 7-foot-4 wingspan, Coleman committed to Wake Forest in March before backing off of his initial decision just over a week ago. Heavily coveted by Cincinnati, Creighton, Duke, Georgia, and Virginia Tech in recent days, Coleman is a quality late year addition for the Pirates thanks to the upside and evolving half-court skillset that he possesses.

ECU is getting a hard playing, strong, mobile and active half-court weapon that has begun to develop his offensive skillset. He is productive around the basket as a low-post scorer that can convert with soft touch over his left shoulder and is a more than capable rebounder within traffic. He has gotten better at extending the defense with the perimeter jumper as he could potentially evolve into a pick-and-pop threat. Thanks to his length and strength, Coleman could be defensive end, too, as a shot blocker.

The fourth commitment from the 2019 class for ECU, Coleman should prove a strong presence within the interior for the Pirates throughout his college stay. In the fall, he will also be joined by Brandon Suggs, Logan Curtis, and Tristen Newton.

