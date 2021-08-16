Chandler Jackson has a few more visits on tap

Chandler Jackson is narrowing things down with his recruitment after taking several visits, but he still wants to take a few more trips before taking the next step. “I have taken official visits to Auburn and Missouri and unofficial visits to Ole Miss and Memphis,” Jackson said. “I’m officially visiting Kansas but I don’t know the date, but they want me to. I know I am going on Oct. 1 for an unofficial visit with them. On September 24-26 I am taking an official visit to Virginia Tech.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Auburn: “I really like coach Bruce Pearl. He lets his players play he has a good coaching staff around him. He is also a winning coach.” Missouri: “I like coach Cuonzo Martin and I like the school campus. I love what he is about, becoming a man. I know he is going is going to win, they had a good season last year.” Kansas: “Coach Jeremy Case is the coach I talk with the most. It’s Kansas who wouldn’t want to go to Kansas? They are a blueblood and have been around for so long they are a good program and coach Bill Self is an amazing coach.” Virginia Tech: “Coach Kevin Giltner is the coach I talk to most. Coach Mike Young is a really good coach in that league. He won ACC Coach of the Year. They win games and they have a style that fits me.”

*****

WHAT'S NEXT?

“Going on these visits I am going to look at their play style, and how I fit in. I want to get a good education and I want to go to a winning program, that is important.”



RIVALS' REACTION