Chance Moore started his sophomore season last year as strong as any prospect in the country with his best performance coming at the loaded Holiday Hoopsgiving event. He added several scholarship offers following that performance, but not long after he battled some injuries that slowed his progress. He's back on the court again for the start of his junior year and playing at a high level again and proving to be an elite scorer in the 2021 class at 6-foot-6. He says Alabama, Georgetown, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU and Xavier are the schools he's in contact with the most right now. In the past few months, Moore has taken an official visit to Alabama and unofficial visits to Georgia and Georgia Tech. Look for an official visit to Xavier to take place at some point in February.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Alabama: “I really enjoyed the visit. Just looking at the team, the chemistry was there. I really like the offense they put in and the style of play. I like the coaching staff a lot.” Georgia: “I’ve been to Georgia like three or four times now. The new coaching staff is doing a really good job turning it around. It’s usually a football school, but they are trying to make it more of a basketball school, too.” Georgia Tech: “I like what they have at Georgia Tech. I’ve taken two unofficial visits there and I’m going to get down there to see them play soon and see what type of team they have.” LSU: “They started recruiting me right after the season started. I like them as well. They are really heavy on their guards and the offense runs through them.” Xavier: “I haven’t really seen them too much, but they’ve been down to see me a lot. I’m taking an official visit there in February, I believe, and excited for that.”

