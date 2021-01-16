Basketball Recruiting - Center Will Shaver trims pounds, focuses on eight schools

Center Will Shaver trims pounds, focuses on eight schools
Will Shaver came in at No. 139 in the latest 2022 Rivals150 rankings earlier this week, making him the No. 19-ranked center in the class.
Shaver spent this summer becoming a commodity among high-major coaches. He went into the summer knowing he needed to transform his body, and if he did that he had the skill that could really take off.
“This summer for me was a turning point. Coming in, I was 280 pounds, couldn’t move, couldn’t jump, but my skill was still there. So, I made sure I turned that around this summer, and did that by dropping 45 pounds and working on my game day in and day out,” Shaver said. “The biggest thing I worked on this summer was becoming a better all-around player, being able to handle it on the perimeter and take people off the dribble. That's something I wanted to add and it’s something I can do now.”
Shaver has narrowed his list to seven schools he is focusing on at this point, the schools he says are contacting him the most.
“I am hearing most from Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Iowa State, Florida State, Alabama, Georgia and Iowa. I have my eight, and for me it’s about where I can go and make an instant impact but also compete for a national championship.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Wake Forest: “I love the way they play. They have a new staff and I really enjoy talking to them. (Steve) Forbes will win there, it’s just a matter of time.”
Virginia Tech: “They have been recruiting me for a while, and I really enjoy the way they play and how they play through their posts.”
Florida State: “It’s Florida State! They’re a very good basketball team and they are the reigning ACC champs. They have a great coaching staff there.”
Alabama: “They were my first offer and the coaches there are great. I really enjoy watching them. Nate Oats can coach!”
Georgia: “(Tom) Crean is a great coach and they have a great staff. I really like the way they play.”
Iowa: “(Center) Luka Garza is a guy I look up to. I think he’s amazing and watching him play is like poetry in motion. Iowa has a great staff and I have enjoyed talking with them a lot.”
Iowa State: “They have been recruiting me for a while. Love the coaches, and the way they play fits my game.”
SHAVER'S RECRUITMENT CONTINUES
With his focus on these eight programs, he did mention one or two more could jump in play were they to extend an offer.
“I do have a couple bluebloods that I’m talking to right now," he said. "If they offer, I will most definitely consider them.”
The clock is on these “bluebloods,” as Shaver does have a commitment target date in place.
“I plan to commit on my birthday, which is September 17th and play my senior year committed to a school,” Shaver said.
With his recent newfound body, Shaver has opened parts of his game he was not even aware he had.
“I’ve heard I play like Kelly Olynyk a lot, Drew Timme, Kevin Love as well. I’d say I am a stretch 4. My favorite thing to do is post up and score down there, but I can shoot the three at a high level and take people off the dribble.”
This season is well on its way for Shaver’s Oak Mountain (Ala.) High School as they are 20 games in. Shaver is pleased with what he and his teammates have done so far.
“We are already 20 game into my junior year. Right now I am averaging 17 points and 10 rebounds per game, shooting 63% from the field and 41% from 3.”
But he said there is still work to be done.
“As for my goals, I want to continue playing the way I am playing and hopefully bring home a state championship this year.”