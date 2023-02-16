Center Jaden Toombs likely to be a hot commodity in '25 class
When scouting skilled big men in the 2025 class, there’s not many better than 6-foot-9 Texas native Jaden Toombs. He’s got soft hands, continuously developing footwork and a soft touch around the basket. The four-star center has also worked very hard to transform his body over the past year. Toombs spoke with Rivals to detail his early recruitment, which is going to take off over the next couple of months.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Boise State: “They’ve just reached out and said that they really like my game. They’ve just been reaching out and trying to get to know me.”
Oregon: “They’ve said the same thing, they really like my game. That’s been my dream school since I was a kid. I like the way they play, they play really hard and defense first.”
Oklahoma: “I really haven’t gotten the chance to watch Oklahoma that much this year, but they had come to my practice and said that they really liked me and will be watching more in the summer.”
LSU: “That was actually my first offer, from coach (Will) Wade, when I was in like eighth grade, way, way back. I like how hard they play and I talk to (assistant) coach Ronnie Hamilton now.”
SMU: “They offered me after Peach Jam. They had been coming to our games, practices and stuff, and they really like me.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Toombs tells Rivals that he’d like to start planning visits after the school season. He would also like Texas Tech and Oregon to make offers. He also mentioned Vanderbilt, Kansas State and Kansas as schools he’d like to get in the mix of his recruitment. The five-star big man will be a highly sought-after commodity after this grassroots season.