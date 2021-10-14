Cassidy's Takeaways: Visit to Riviera Prep

MIAMI -- One of the top private schools in the Sunshine State, Riviera Prep is not short on college-bound talent. Boasting at least three Division-I prospects, the Bulldogs have their eyes set on a state title run. Rivals.com dropped in on the program during a Wednesday morning practice to catch up with their stars.

SCHOOLS KICKING THE TIRES ON OSMAR GARCIA

Officially, Venezuelan import Osmar Garcia holds just one scholarship offer, an invite from in-state USF. That’s about to change. Garcia, who plays for the Venezuelan junior national team in addition to Miami’s Riviera Prep, is a skilled 6-foot-6 wing that does a little bit of everything, including run point from time to time. His calling cards are his raw strength, creativity and his ability to get to his spots and finish at the rim. On Wednesday he showed creative passing, the ability to knock down an open 3-pointer or two, and flashed a pull-up jumper from the mid-range. The class of 2023 prospect is rounding into a more complete prospect as he enters his junior season and programs are beginning to take notice. Garcia has attracted differing levels of interest from Miami, Georgia, UCF, Longwood and FAU. The well-rounded Garcia should see his offer list grow during his junior season.

*****

SON OF FORMER VILLANOVA WILDCAT COULD BECOME NATIONAL RECRUIT

Class of 2025 guard Dante Allen isn’t on the national radar just yet, but it seems like a matter of time until that changes. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound prospect boasts a tight handle, a lethal jumper and impressive end-to-end speed. And while my first viewing of the freshman was in a practice setting, it’s clear that the son of former Villanova Wildcat and current Miami Heat assistant coach Malik Allen has the tools to make waves on the recruiting trail. People in the know around Florida see him as one of the top 2025 players in the state, and he’s done nothing to cause me to be skeptical of such claims. Hometown Miami has been in on multiple occasions to see him this preseason. According to Riviera head coach Anthony Shabazz, the standout freshman’s list of potential suitors is growing by the day. “Every school that has been through so far wants him,” Shabazz said.

*****

TEMPLE, WINTHROP, OTHERS INVOLVED WITH ED NMAMOKO