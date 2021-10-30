Cassidy's Takeaways: Visit to Calvary Christian Academy

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- One of the top programs in the state of Florida, Ft. Lauderdale Calvary Christian Academy will defend its state title with a roster loaded with high-level talent when the 2021-22 season tips off. Rivals.com ‘s Rob Cassidy dropped in on the Eagles during Thursday morning’s workout to catch up with Michigan commit Gregg Glenn and uncommitted five-star Marvel Allen among others.

ALLEN HOPING TO SCHEDULE TRIPS TO OHIO STATE AND LSU

He’s yet to play a single game of his junior season, but five-star guard Marvel Allen already holds scholarship offers from a long list of programs and serious interest from an even larger group. Ask him which of those programs is really pressing these days, and he rattles off a list of schools that nearly matches the original one in length. Turns out, narrowing things down is difficult. “Ohio State, LSU, Penn State, Ole Miss, Alabama, Georgia and Illinois,” Allen said following Thursday morning’s workout. “All of them stay in touch.” Allen has already taken a visit to Georgia and admittedly liked what he saw in Athens. Next up on the travel schedule, it seems, will be LSU and Ohio State. “I’m trying to set up those two visits now. I like Ohio State because of the guards they produce and I know some of the guys that are there right now, so that’s cool. I like that the coaches say they are trying to change their laying style to being guard heavy with the 2023 class. “With LSU, I like Cam Thomas’ game a lot. Looking at him and what he became is cool. I like coach [Kevin] Nickelberry. He’s a hard, tough coach that will push me to get to that next level.”

*****

MICHIGAN COMMIT GREGG GLENN BACK NEARLY 100 PERCENT HEALTHY

Gregg Glenn (Rivals.com)

After missing a significant chunk of the summer with an injury, Michigan commit Gregg Glenn is back to practice and attempting to reshape his body. Thursday’s practice, though a limited workout, saw him shine defensively in the half court, using his strength and length to deny multiple entry passes and change shots in the paint. For Glenn his goals this season are clear; win a state title and get himself ready to compete in the Big Ten. “I want to just keep working on my body,” he said. “That’s a big thing. Then, during the game I’m working on rebounding more and becoming a better shooter.” Still, Glenn wanted to discuss more than just himself on Thursday. Following the early morning practice, he offered up a bold prediction on Michigan’s upcoming season. “They're gonna win it all,” Glenn said of the sixth-ranked Wolverines. “You know it. They’re gonna win it all for sure.”

*****

BRENEN LORIENT COULD CLOSE TO COMMITMENT

A newcomer to Calvary Christian this season, Brenen Lorient holds offers from a number of mid-major programs and could be nearing a decision. The 6-foot-8 forward, who threw down one of the morning's most impressive dunks during half-court work, is yet to set an announcement date but it feels like things could come to a close in the next handful of weeks. Lorient is high on both FAU and Georgia State, but it seems as though the Owls likely hold a slight edge at this juncture.

*****

CARL CHERENFANT UPDATES RECRUITMENT

Carl Cherenfant (Rivals.com)

Carl Cherenfant holds offers from schools such as USF, Memphis and LSU, while a massive group of other major programs are kicking the tires on his recruitment. So while he doesn’t have an official top five or some set-in-stone group of programs he’s considering, he doesn’t mind naming five schools he feels most interested in for the time being. “Florida, Georgia, USF, Memphis and Dayton,” Cherenfant said on Thursday. “Those are probably the top five I’m talking with now.” It’s too early to tell which direction his recruitment may turn, as new offers will arrive in the year ahead. For now, however, Cherenfant is focused on the programs that have prioritized him. “I’m talking to a lot of coaches about getting on visits in the near future. Right now, it might be getting to Memphis and Dayton. Then, I want to get up to USF soon and get back to Florida. I took an unofficial to Florida last month and liked it. I want to go back.”

*****

CLASS OF 2026 POINT GUARD PACKS MAJOR UPSIDE