SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The final day of the Hoophall West Invitational unfolded on Saturday in Arizona, and the event brought with it the star power for which it has become known over the years. Rivals national recruiting director Rob Cassidy was on hand in the desert and shares news and notes on that day that was below.



Four-star big man Tee Bartlett mulling visit destinations

Four-star center Tee Bartlett is yet to take his first college visit, but the Henderson (Nev.) ​​Coronado High School junior says he intends to change that in the coming months. In fact, he has a few destinations already kicking around in his mind. “For sure, USC,” Bartlett said of his visit plans. “Washington, Xavier, probably Colorado and Ohio State.” Bartlett, who grew up a Trojan fan in Los Angeles, seems to be particularly high on the hometown program and has ties to the program that include a longstanding relationship with assistant coach Eric Mobley. “The coaches and I have known each other since 8th grade,” Bartlett said. “That’s my hometown so we already have a strong relationship. They offered me at the start of my freshman season, so we are comfortable with each other. I also know they produce a lot of good players.” Bartlet shined as a paint scorer and effective defensive presence on Saturday, racking up 21 points and 12 rebounds in his ​​Coronado team’s narrow loss to Chandler (Ariz.) Basha.

*****

Fears’ Michigan State recruitment is a family affair

Jeremiah Fears (Rivals.com)

The younger brother of Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears, Jeremiah Fears knows that his older sibling’s career path has established certain expectations. And while he says he won’t blindly follow his big brother to East Lansing, he’s also not interested in pretending that it isn’t a strong possibility. “Me and my brother talk a lot,” Jeremiah Fears said. “We talk almost every day. I ask him what he thinks is best for me and he tries to help. I ask a lot of questions and he tells me all the good parts of being at Michigan State, He talks about how he's learning from the senior guards and how [Tom] Izzo is a great dude. He’s helping me out and tells me that he thinks Michigan State might be a great fit.” Still, there are plenty of other programs involved. Fears plans to take his time and survey all his options. He’s already scheduled a Providence visit for Dec. 22 and hopes to set up trips to Iowa, Michigan and Illinois. So if the Spartans are to eventually land the legacy prospect, they’ll have to beat out some competition to do so. “At Providence, [Kim] English is cool,” Fears said. “He watches my games and tries to help me get better as a guard. He thinks I’d fit and gel with his program, so I want to get up there and see the school.

*****

Magee shows out for the hometown Sun Devils

Mason Magee (Rivals.com)

Chandler (Ariz.) Basha High school guard Mason Magee appears to be a rankable prospect that will see his name in the Rivals150 when the 2026 rankings expand. The 6-foot sophomore guard turned in a 19-point, three-rebound effort in front of Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley as well as assistants from programs such as Houston and UCLA and showed off an impressive court vision and the ability to score both at the bucket and the three-point line in the process. Following the game, Magee, who turned 15 just last month, said he grew up an Arizona fan despite being raised in the shadow of ASU’s campus. And while, unlike the Sun Devils, the Wildcats have not offered, Magee has already been on campus in Tucson. “I actually took an unofficial visit down there already and the experience was great,” Magee said. “I went to the midnight madness thing and got to go through the locker room and meet the coaches and the players. It was really cool. They’re still just getting to know me and getting to know the ins and outs of my game and all that.” Oklahoma State and Iowa State are also kicking the ties on Magee’s recruitment and could be close to making things official with scholarship offers.

*****

Eddie House’s twin sons will be crashing the rankings