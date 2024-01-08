BRONX, N.Y. – New York City played host to the Shooting Stars Basketball Showcase on Sunday. And while snow in the area forced the cancellation of one of the day’s high-profile games, there was still plenty of star power to observe. Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy was on hand for each of the event’s four contests and shares some news and notes below.

CHIDI NWIGWE SCORES 15 IN WIN IN FRONT OF ILLINOIS ASSISTANT

Chidi Nwigwe may just be a sophomore at New York’s St. Benedict's High School but the promising prospect already carries a four-star ranking and a number of high-major offers. The No. 30 player in the 2026 Rivals150, Nwigwe has had limited contact with the programs that have offered because coaches aren’t permitted to reach out to prospects in the 2026 class until this June, but that’s not to say his recruitment isn’t already starting to take off. “A school that has been really talking to me and pursuing me through my coaches is Providence,” Nwigwe said following his team’s win on Sunday. “They’re really fun to watch and definitely a good school.” Illinois assistant Geoff Alexander was among the coaches in attendance for the four-star guard’s game, and Nwigwe definitely took notice of his presence, seeing as though he already holds an offer from the Illini. “[The relationship with Illinois] has been really good,” he said. “They’ve been really trying to recruit me and talking to my coach. I’d love to be able to get to talk to them. That's definitely a school I’d love to talk to.” Nwigwe says he will immediately start considering visits once coaches are permitted to reach out to him directly this summer. Even now, however, he has a few possible destinations in mind. “Alabama has definitely been on my mind,” he said. “Alabama and LSU. Both of them are big time schools and I’m looking forward to getting to talk to them.” Nwigwe, who was born and raised in New York, says that he grew up supporting Duke but also noted that was mainly due to legendary and now-retired Mike Krzyzewski. Still, he says he hopes to land a Blue Devils offer down the road in addition to other blueblood opportunities.

KAELIN DESTIN IS AN INTRIGUING RECLASSIFICATION CANDIDATE

Kaelin Destin

Class of 2025 point guard Kaelin Destin showcased a quick and reliable shooting stroke as well as a pull-up jumper from mid-range in Cardinal Hayes’ overtime loss to Roselle Catholic on Sunday and looked every bit the part of a high major guard for long stretches of action. He already holds offers from Oklahoma State and Texas A&M, but his young age and October birthday make him a reclassification candidate down the road, as his options may expand further should he decide to join the class of 2026. Following the contest, Destin said that he had spoken to his family about such a move but hadn’t made the final decision just yet. “I don’t know yet. It’s on the table, though.” he said. Another year at the prep level would allow the quick and skilled guard to add some needed size, as he boasts a pretty slender, 6-foot-1 build as things stand. He has set no timetable for making a decision on his college future or which class in which he’ll ultimately land.

ERIC HILLSMAN PACKS LONG-TERM POTENTIAL

Eric Hillsman