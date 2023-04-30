MESA, Ariz. – Saturday at EYBL Arizona contoured to showcase the country’s most in-demand prospects and a number of big names turned in impressive performances. Rivals’ national recruiting director Rob Cassidy was on hand for the day that was in the desert and shares his biggest takeaways below.

BOOGIE FLAND PLANNING ALABAMA VISIT

Five-star point guard Boogie Fland has slow-played his recruitment to an extent, and has been choosy when it comes to official visits. He’s already taken one to North Carolina, and it now feels like his second visit will be to Alabama, as the Crimson Tide and the New York-based junior are zeroing in on a date. “We’re planning it, but I don’t have the date right now,” Fland said. “I will soon. I want to go see it. They’re all up-and-coming programs. You saw what they did this tear, Then, they have Brandon Miller coming out in the draft. They took Noah Clowney, who wasn’t on any mock drafts before the season, and developed him and now he’s going to be in the NBA. It’s all up and coming.” Fland says he also hopes to take Michigan and Kentucky visits in addition to his upcoming trip to Tuscaloosa.

*****

RUTGERS COMMIT SHINES ON BIG STAGE

Lathan Sommerville (Rivals.com)

An evening tilt between NY Renaissance and Brad Beal Elite was one of Saturday's most attended games when it came to college coaches. Prospects like No. 3 overall Dylan Harper and No. 17 Naasir Cunningham headlined the event, but Rutgers commit Lathan Sommerville made a statement of his own by leading Brad Beal Elite to an upset victory with a 14-point, seven-rebound effort. Somerville’s impact was bigger than his stat line, however, as the 230-pound center showed some serious athleticism and quickness and even knocked down a three-pointer in an overtime victory that would have been impossible without his effort on both ends of the floor. Somerville is well-versed in using his broad-shoulders to create space under the basket and has added a post move or two to his repertoire over the past year. Should the future Scarlett Knight continue to play at his current level, he’s a solid bet to break into the back end of the Rivals150 when the list refreshes in June.

*****

AJ DYBANTSA CONTINUES TO STAKE CLAIM TO THE 2026 TOP SPOT

A.J. Dybantsa (Rivals.com)