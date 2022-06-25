Cassidy's Takeaways: Philly Live

PHILADELPHIA – The second June live period is underway, and Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy spent its opening night in The City of Brotherly Love taking in the action at this year’s Philly Live event. He shares some news and notes from the evening that was below.



AKIL WATSON TO MAKE A RETURN TRIP TO MIAMI

Four-star forward Akil Watson is close to setting visits and tossed out a number of programs when asked which campuses he plans to tour in the year ahead. The 6-foot-9 Roselle (N.J.) Catholic standout named Florida State, USC, Providence, DePaul, Auburn and Miami and destinations, but could be closest to finalizing plans with the Hurricanes. “I was down there for work out recently, so my brother and I did an unofficial to Miami,” Watson said on Friday. “They’re recruiting me pretty hard. They are just telling me to keep working right now. I’ll be doing an official soon. I just don’t know when yet.” Watson says he is in frequent contact with Hurricanes head coach Jim Larrañaga, who “checks in on him a lot,” and is also close to the staff at USC, which will also get an official visit.

*****

USC PURSUING UNDER-RECRUITED GUARD

Xzavier Brown

Xzayvier Brown certainly played like a prospect with multiple high-major offers on Friday night, but the Philadelphia Roman Catholic High School guard has just one to his name as things stand. That offer? An invite from USC, a program that sits roughly 2,500 miles away from his Philly-area home. Still, there’s plenty of reason to believe he’d be able to fend off home sickness should Brown decide to spend his next four years playing for the Trojans. “It’s crazy because I have family out there in LA anyway,” Brown said following an impressive Friday performance that saw him outplay multiple Rivals150 prospects. “My dad and my step-mom live out there. I like it out there. It’s way different from Philly. It’s so relaxing out there.” "I talked to coach [Andy] Enfield the most.” Brown said. “I like talking to him. He’s cool. He’s really cool because he’s from Pennsylvania. I know I want to visit. We’re on the same page. We just have to find out the time in the world for both of us.” Brown is also seriously considering hometown St Joseph's and plans to take an official visit to campus in the future. The 6-foot-2 and will likely see his name in the back end of the Rivals150 during the next update, as his length, athleticism and ability to finish at the rack were apparent in a high-level game. Brown has a decent jumper to go along with everything else he showcased as he led his team in scoring en route to a victory over loaded Roselle Catholic.

*****

ROBERT WRIGHT III SHOWS OFF WELL-ROUNDED GAME

Robert Wright III lacks the elite length to stake claim to a top-20 spot in the Rivals150, but the point guard’s skill set is undeniable. So is the fact that he’s earned the right to debut in the top 50 when the 2024 rankings expand to include 125 players next week. Wright has had a phenomenal spring and was back at it on Friday night in Philadelphia, where he displayed elite floor vision, decision making and ball handling in a well-rounded effort. The negatives of the Ss. Neumann Goretti High School star’s long-term projections are obvious. He stands just 6-foot, and there are guards that shoot the ball better from deep, but Wright’s skill as a facilitator and a playmaker are almost certain to make him a high-level player at the college level. Look for him to make an aggressive rankings debut in the upcoming refresh. Wright holds scholarship offers from programs such as Kansas State, Maryland, Miami, Seton Hall and Syracuse.

*****

PROMISING FRESHMAN CONTINUES TO EVOLVE

Alier Maluk