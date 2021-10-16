Cassidy's Takeaways: iBrand Athletics, Elite Amateur Sports Showcase

BELLEVILLE, Ill. -- Some of the top underclassmen in the state of Missouri and beyond descended on the St, Louis suburbs for the iBrand Athletics and Elite Amateur Sports Basketball Showcase on Saturday. Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy was on hand and shares news and notes from the event below.

JON BOL IS RIPE WITH POTENTIAL

Class of 2024 center Jon Bol is nursing a mild ankle injury, which was just uncomfortable enough to hold him out of Saturday’s camp. He was in attendance, however, and at all of 7-foot-3, his identity was difficult to mistake even as he opted to act as the camp photographer, shooting photos of the event with a zoom lens throughout the day. Bol, who already holds offers from Missouri, Kansas State, Illinois and others, took the time to discuss his recruitment while he stood on the sidelines. He said K-State is the program he knows most about at this juncture and hopes to hit Manhattan for a visit in the year ahead. “I know [Wildcat assistant] coach [Chris] Lowery and he knows my coach. I like him. Plus, [K-State] isn’t that far away from me, so that’s good.” Regarded as the top 2024 prospect in Missouri, the South Sudan-born Bol has been in the United States less than a year and draws rave reviews for his coordination and basketball IQ in addition to his size. He’ll need to fill out from a muscle standpoint, obviously, but those that have seen him in action are sky high on his potential. Schools such as Florida State, Oklahoma and Arkansas have signaled interest but are yet to offer.

2024 PG IMPRESSES WITH WELL ROUNDED SKILL SET

Jobe Bryant

At 5-foot-10, 2024 point guard Jobe Bryant will need to grow a couple inches if he wants to be recruited at the highest levels, but there’s no doubt that the Park Hills (Mo.) Central High School standout can help any number of Div. I teams down the road. Bryant, who plays both football and basketball at the high school level, did a little bit of everything on Saturday, showcasing impressive ball handling and the ability to break defenders down. He knocked down a few contested 3-pointers and scored through contact at the basket with regularity. He makes the right pass on most occasions as well. How much his recruitment will boom likely hinges on how much he grows. As things stand, Bryant holds an offer from Texas State. Butler and Missouri have both signaled interest but have not offered.

JADIS JONES PACKS A PUNCH

Jadis Jones

Jadis Jones is considered one of the top sophomores in the state of Missouri, and the 6-foot-5 wing’s skill set was on display on Saturday. Jones is incredibly strong for his young age and spent the afternoon bullying defenders by using his broad shoulders to get to the bucket. He’ll need to become a more consistent shooter down the road and it would behoove him to grow an inch or two, but his blend of strength, athleticism and basketball IQ makes him an intriguing young prospect. Jones holds offers from ULM and Southeast Missouri State, but his recruitment will definitely become more crowded in the year ahead. Jones plays for the famed Brad Beal Elite program on the summer grassroots circuit and certainly won’t lack for exposure going forward.

WINKLER IS A YOUNG GUN WORTH MONITORING