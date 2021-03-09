Basketball Recruiting - Cassidy's Takeaways: Hoop Exchange Live Spring Player Showcase

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A host of 2021 and 2022 prospects came out to the Hoop Exchange Live Spring Player Showcase on Sunday and a number of prospects, both well known and under-the-radar, managed to shine at the event. Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy was on hand for the day that was in Central Florida and shares his news and notes below.

Jaylen Martin shines bright, talks front-runners

The day’s most impressive all-around effort came from class of 2022 Jaylen Martin, as the 6-foot-5 forward did it all for his team during the 5-on-5 portion of the afternoon. The long, athletic wing knocked down 3-pointers by the bundle and finished a highlight dunk or two. What was most impressive, however, was the effort he gave on the defensive end even as the game became a bit of blowout. Following the contest, the three-star prospect said Georgetown, Florida and Ole Miss are the programs he feels most comfortable with at the time being. Martin was able to visit Ole Miss before the pandemic took hold and the Rebels, along with the Hoyas and Gators seem like good bets to make the cut when the in-demand prospect narrows his focus this summer. “I plan to visit Florida and visit Georgetown for sure,” Martin said, “I’ll probably come out with a list after the summer and then make my decision next high school season.” Martin hopes to add offers from Georgia and Vanderbilt, each of which has been in regular contact, during the months ahead.

Georgia Tech keeping tabs on Josiah Sabino

Josiah Sabino’s lone offer is from Jacksonville, but there are high-majors lingering around his recruitment. has a solid relationship with Georgia Tech, which seems to like the major program closest to making things official with an offer. I'm definitely going to go visit when I can. “I talk to coach [Josh] Pastner a lot.” Mann said on Sunday. “He just wants to see me in person, which has been kind of had. I really love the area. I love Atlanta. Also, I know Deebo Coleman, so he tells me all about the program. He loves it." Sabino attended a Jacksonville game on a self-guided visit earlier this year and seems to have liked what he saw. Virginia Tech, Princeton and Lehigh have also been in regular contact, with the emerging prospect, who plays AAU with the loaded Each One Teach One organization. Sabino turned in one of the morning’s most well-rounded efforts and seemed to get a little better as the morning progressed, showing nice bounce and impressive court-vision while finishing at the rim pretty regularly.

Ole Miss, others keeping tabs on Brenen Lorient

Six-foot-eight forward Brenen Lorient flashed the ability to score at all three levels, slashing to the rim and shooting from long-range with solid consistency. His length and motor also helped set him apart. Lorient holds a handful of mid-major offers as things stand, and says Murray State currently tops his list of options. There could be more in store for the long and talented 2022 prospect, who plays his high school ball at Ocala (Fla.) Forest High School. Ole Miss was planning to watch him via live steam this weekend, as the Rebels continue to mull an offer. “Ole Miss likes that I play great defense and that I can step out and shoot it,” Lorient said. “They like the way I play. They say they are really close to offering.”

Jaylen Jordan has sleeper potential

One of the day’s most under-the-radar and interesting prospects was class of 2022 guard Jaylen Jordan, who was as strong and athletic as any prospect at the event. The 6-foot-7 former football player is still becoming more polished when it comes to finishing with both hands, but he shot the ball well on Sunday and got to the rim nearly at will. He plays his high school basketball at out-of-the-way Hilliard (Fla.) High School in the extreme Northeast portion of the state, just below the Georgia border. He may land elsewhere for a possible prep school stint next year but that is yet to be determined. He has had preliminary contact with Virginia Tech but nothing serious has developed just yet. He certainly has the tools to help a low to mid-major program. How he develops from a skill standpoint in the year ahead will determine how things shake out.

