Basketball Recruiting - Cassidy: Potential candidates for Indiana opening

Archie Miller is out at Indiana, and the program will immediately begin its search for a replacement. Below, Rivals.com has a look at some realistic candidates that could find themselves running the show in Bloomington next season.

SCOTT DREW, Baylor

WHY IT COULD WORK: Drew has heavy ties to the Hoosier State and spent part of his childhood there. He’s familiar with the landscape, having made his name as a coach at Valparaiso and has overseen a Baylor rebuild that makes turning around Indiana look like child’s play. The fit here is not in question. Indiana should and would jump at the chance to hand the keys to the program to Drew, who has orchestrated the greatest turnaround in recent memory in Waco. COULD IT ACTUALLY HAPPEN: Getting Drew to cast aside the program he built from the ground up would take a pile of cash and a little luck. This is a dream scenario for Hoosier fans. And while it shouldn’t be ruled out , it’s probably not something I’d count on coming to fruition. Drew does have the Bears postured as one of the favorites to win a national title this year, after all. This is a hire that may require a Brinks truck.

*****

CHRIS BEARD, Texas Tech

Chris Beard (USA TODAY)

WHY IT COULD WORK: Beard is no stranger to a rebuild or to the game’s highest level. He took Texas Tech from a middling Big 12 program to a major player on the national stage in nearly no time at all. The Red Raiders had not won an NCAA Tournament game since 2005 until Beard took over. He willed the program to the regional final in year two before making the national title game in year three. This seems like a no-brainer for the Hoosiers if they can get him to listen. COULD IT ACTUALLY HAPPEN: Why not? Beard would certainly be open to hearing Indiana’s pitch. Whether or not they can convince him to leave the thriving program he’s built in West Texas would likely be a matter of cold hard cash. Either way, it’s a call Indiana simply has to make.

*****

NATE OATS, Alabama

Nate Oats (USA TODAY)

WHY IT COULD WORK: There’s no hotter name than that of Oats, as the 46-year old head coach just led Alabama to an SEC title in his second season as the program’s head coach. The fact that he’s turned the Tide around so quickly makes it obvious that he won’t be overwhelmed by a rebuild. Originally from Wisconsin, Oats has ties to the Upper Midwest and to Canada, where he’s had tremendous recruiting success. COULD IT ACTUALLY HAPPEN: Convincing Oats to take on another rebuild while he is in the process of reaping the rewards of his last one might be a tough sell. Indiana’s pitch would have to center around being king of the castle, as basketball will almost always be an afterthought in Tuscaloosa. Whether or not such a pitch would have any effect on Oats is anyone's guess. In the end, though, money talks.

*****

PORTER MOSER, Loyola

Porter Moser (USA TODAY)

WHY IT COULD WORK: Moser knows the landscape when it comes to recruiting in the Midwest and has strong ties to an all-important hotbed in Chicago. He’s 186-140 in a decade at Loyola and has proven he can win on the sport's biggest stage, having led his mid-major Ramblers to the 2018 Final Four. COULD IT ACTUALLY HAPPEN: That hinges on whether or not Indiana decides Moser is a worthwhile target. Obviously, The Hoosiers would prefer Drew, Beard or any number of more consistent winners, as Moser has only reached the NCAA twice in his 17 seasons as a head coach. Moser would be interested in hearing from Indiana. Whether or not the inverse is true is up for debate.

*****

ERIC MUSSLEMAN, Arkansas

Eric Musselman (USA TODAY)

WHY IT COULD WORK: The job Mussleman has done in just two seasons at Arkansas has turned plenty of heads considering the fact that the program was 18-16 the year before he came aboard. These days, he has the Razorbacks 22-6 and sitting on the three line in the NCAA Tournament bracket. So while the hire doesn’t make a ton of sense from a lineage or recruiting ties standpoint, it’s hard to argue with success. When looking for a quick rebuild, it makes sense to turn to somebody that’s been successful in such a role in the recent past. COULD IT ACTUALLY HAPPEN: If a bunch of dominoes fall correctly on both sides.. The Hoosiers would probably have to be turned down by a few other candidates in order to approach Mussleman. Even then, getting him to say yes wouldn’t be as easy as some assume. Things are good in Fayetteville, where the 56-year-old coach seems to have built sustainable momentum.

*****

BRAD BROWNELL, Clemson

Brad Brownell (center) (USA TODAY)