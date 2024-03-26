FORT WORTH, Texas – The annual War B4 The Storm event attracted a number of high-level teams from throughout Texas and beyond, showcasing prospects that will be at the center of the future of college basketball. Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy was on hand for the first day of the event on Saturday and now doled out some of the most notable performances he saw in the form of awards.

FLOOR GENERAL: Jeremiah Green

Green was the catalyst for a talented Pro Skills team on Saturday, as the four-star guard continues to ride momentum he built playing for Sunrise Christian Academy this fall. The Texas-born point guard has added muscle to his frame and is well versed in using it as he finished through contact and got to the free-throw line rather routinely on Saturday. Green has built a reputation as a high-level facilitator and is quickly developing into a true three-level scorer. He is still not an elite long-range threat, but he’s certainly improved on that front over the last year. He’s extremely difficult to keep out of the paint and was a terror on that front at Saturday’s event. Houston feels like a serious player for Green, as does Kansas, Texas A&M and Auburn.

*****

MR. MOTOR: Bo Ogden

Ogden’s reputation is that of a high-level shooter, and he backed that narrative up for large chunks of minutes in his two Saturday games. What was most encouraging, however, is how Ogden managed to impact games on the defensive end even during the stretches where his shot wasn’t falling. The 6-foot-4 Ogden was one of the most energized players on the floor, never quitting on a play and reaping havoc in passing lanes. When he’s at his best, his defense turns into offense quickly, as the junior has proven to be an effective transition scorer in addition to a long-range threat. Ogden holds an offer from Texas, at which his father Chris is an assistant coach, but says he’d prefer to not play for his dad, saying the two have “too close a relationship.” for such an arrangement. He also holds offers from programs such as SMU, Texas State and UTEP. Expect his list of options to grow quickly in the year ahead.

*****

PLEASANT SURPRISE: Jackson Townsend

Jackson Townsend

A relatively unknown prospect, at least on the national level, Townsend did some really nice things on Saturday despite battling a deep and bloody gash on his hand. The 6-foot-5 wing shot it well from deep and showed off a reliable handle despite having to change jerseys mid-game due to the steady rush of blood coming from his hand. Townsend won’t blow anyone away with athleticism but he gets up and down pretty well and has clearly been well coached. He may not project as a major national prospect, but there’s no doubt that he could help any number of mid-major programs. He’s yet to receive his first offer.

*****

STOCK UP: Francis Chukwudebelu

Francis Chukwudebelu

The Nigerian-born Chukwudebelu seems to be playing with more confidence and fire than he has at times in the recent past. Saturday saw the 6-foot-10 center showcase reliable hands in the post and a few nifty back-to-basket maneuvers and some improved rim protection ability. Chukwudebelu still isn’t much of a threat shooting the ball from the outside but was willing to let it fly when left open, which is worth something as he seems intent on improving that aspect of his game. Chukwudebelu has always possessed a number of physical tools and an elite build. Now, he’s beginning to come along from a skill perspective. Chukwudebelu says he plans to take a spring official visit to Nebraska, with which he has been in close contact. TCU is also among the programs to watch.

*****

DO IT IT ALL: Isaiah Sealy

Sealy was one of the most impressive prospects at the event and pooped off the page during his first game on Saturday afternoon. Sealy has an incredible knack for drawing contact, but also showed off his stroke from the perimeter and a willingness to pull down tough rebounds on Saturday. There weren’t many ways in which the versatile, 6-foot-5 guard didn't positively impact games. His long arms and frame lend themselves to versatility on both ends of the floor, and he should develop more as a defender as he adds additional muscle and learns to be a bit more disciplined. Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Missouri are heavily involved with Sealy as things stand.

*****

GLUE GUY: Markece Young