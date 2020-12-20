Basketball Recruiting - Cassidy Awards: Sunshine Prep Showcase

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The Sunshine Prep Showcase spanned two days and featured a number of elite prep schools and prospects. Rivals.com was on hand for the entire event, and after taking in the action, national analyst Rob Cassidy dishes out some awards. .

BEST PROSPECT: Benny Williams

Williams found himself playing limited minutes on Wednesday because his team had a massive lead at halftime, but his skill was on full display while he was on the floor. The well-rounded wing does so many things so well that it becomes difficult to nail down his most impressive trait. Williams is a freak athlete and finishes consistently at the basket, but his passing was striking on Wednesday. Williams threw a number of passes that turned heads and set teammates up at the rim while limiting turnovers and shooting the ball from outside relatively well. It was a well-rounded effort from the Syracuse commit, who carries a five-star banking for a reason. Recruitment: Williams is signed with Syracuse.

RIM PROTECTOR: Charles Bediako

Bediako’s defense is sometimes overlooked because he’ll need to add weight and get stronger going forward, but the 6-foot-11 big boasts a massive wing span he used to his advantage at the event. He had no fewer than five blocks in his team’s first game of the weekend and played more solid defense to go along with 17 points in his second outing. Bediako will only become more stout in the paint as he gets bigger but the upside is obvious to anyone that has watched him. Recruitment: Bediako has narrowed his list to include Duke, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Texas. The Tide are thought to lead, but no timetable for a commitment has been set.

PLEASANT SURPRISE: Jackie Johnson

Johnson, who has generated limited recruiting interest thus far, scored 26 points in his first game and followed that up by pouring in 24 more in a tight game the next day. At 5-foot-11, Johnson doesn’t possess much length but he has speed, toughness and range in spades. There’s a reason he was the event’s most prolific scorer, as he can do it all three levels. Johnson is a solid passer as well. And while he's certainly unafraid to make a risky pass, his creativity pays off more often than not. He needs some polishing, sure, but he has the skill to help a number of Division I programs. Johnson was the most pleasant surprise of the weekend and should see more offers arrive in the near future. Recruitment: Johnson has an offer from Utah Valley State and the new staff at Wichita State, along with several other programs, has recently made contact.

MYSTERY MAN: Efton Reid

Reid says less than Charlie Chaplin when it comes to recruiting, preferring to play things close to the vest. Interviews with him can feel like verbal sparring, but the four-star big did say that he’s close to trimming his list. According to Reid he spoke with coaches from Ohio State, Pitt, USC, San Diego State and Richmond on Wednesday before the start of the event, but he didn't have much to say about the conversations themselves. Recruitment: Michigan, Virginia, Ohio State and Kentucky are all seriously involved but it’s hard to tell where Reid may be leaning. It seems like one of those four is the front-runner, but good luck pinning down which one.

STOCK UP: Teafale Lenard

A late bloomer of sorts, Lenard was on very few recruiting radars until he arrived at Link Year Prep from small town West Texas and turned in an impressive performance at an event earlier this year. He stayed true to form this week in Bradenton, scoring 18 points while showing off his potent blend of length and athleticism on Wednesday. Lenard is currently ranked at the back end of the Rivals150 but has proven worthy of sliding up a few spots. Recruitment: Lenard is committed to Tulsa but declined to sign during the early period.

FIRST IMPRESSION: Chase McKey

McKey didn’t have a Rivals profile before last week's event, but it’s clear he’ll need one going forward because college coaches are starting to take notice of his talent. The bloodlines are certainly there, as McKey is the son of former first-round pick Derrick McKey, who played his college ball at Alabama. Chase McKey, who is an incredible ball handler for a player of his length, finished consistently at the rim and showcased a somewhat consistent jumper in a 24-point effort against a good opponent on Thursday. Major schools are starting to inquire about his services. Recruitment: McKey has an offer from Old Dominion and is on the radars of schools such as South Carolina, Richmond and San Diego State.

MR. STEADY: Tyler Beard