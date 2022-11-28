SNELLVILLE, Ga. -- The 2022 installment of Holiday Hoopsgiving has come and gone and the two-day event featured a long list of impressive individual performances by college-bound prospects. Rob Cassidy was on hand for the event just outside Atlanta and doled out some of his own awards based on the weekend that was. MORE HOOPSGIVING: Day 1 Takeaways

STOCK RISER: Carl Cherenfant

What he did: Simply put, it’s getting harder to find big holes in Cherenfant’s game. The Memphis-bound wing poured in 29 points on 13-for-22 shooting against an absolutely loaded Prolific Prep team on Saturday afternoon. And while his scoring will get the headlines, Cherenfant’s effort level on defense was among the best of any prospect at the event. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard has plus athleticism and is an above-average shooter from long-range. He's performed at a high level consistently enough to make his current No. 90 ranking feel low. He is making a case to move up when the Rivals150 updates in January. Recruitment: Cherenfant is signed with Memphis.

*****

BEST IN SHOW: Trentyn Flowers

Trentyn Flowers (Rivals.com)

What he did: Flowers turned in one of the two-day event’s most impressive performances on Friday, as the Rivals150 wing poured in 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. Most impressive was Flowers’ ability to create for himself at the hoop as well as in the mid-range, where he flashed a variety of comfortable pull-up jumpers. Flowers is clearly becoming a more consistent offensive prospect and his defense seems to be trending upward toward its potential as well, as he routinely created chaos in passing lanes via his long arms and improving footwork. Recruitment: Flowers says he may take one more official visit before year’s end, and is considering Georgetown, Florida State and Kentucky, which is yet to offer, as destinations for said trip. He intends to trim his list to include just five schools before the end of the season. Creighton, Memphis and Georgia State seem like solid bets to make the cut, but where Flowers will actually land remains a bit of a mystery.

*****

THE FUTURE: Tyran Stokes

Tyran Stokes (Rivals.com)

What he did: Rivals won’t begin to rank the class of 2026 until almost a year from now, but Stokes seems like a good bet to see his name near the top of the list when it debuts. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward is insanely physically developed for a prospect that just turned 15 in October and plays with confidence and aggression well beyond his years. Stokes turned in a 20-point, nine-rebound performance against a SoCal Academy team stocked with Division I prospects. He looked nothing like a freshman while doing so, as he used his body and physicality to bully his way to his spots and create extra possessions on the glass. Recruitment: Stokes’ recruitment remains in its infancy, as his offer list will grow exponentially in the coming years. The touted freshman is originally from Kentucky, but says he grew up a North Carolina fan and hopes to hear from the Tar Heels down the road. He currently holds offers from Louisville, Jackson State, Arizona State and Xavier.

*****

SNIPER: Trey Green

Trey Green

What he did: Labeling Green a “sniper” is not to say he isn't a complete point guard. He certainly is that. In fact, skill-wise, he looked as well-rounded as any point guard at the event this side of five-star Isaiah Collier. That said, the fact that he knocked down nine 3-pointers while shooting 50-percent from the arc in two games at the weekend event is certainly notable. Green also played with incredible pace without seeming out of control and turned the ball over just once in his team's Saturday win over Calvary Christian. His lack of length will always hold him back when it comes to discussions about a potential pro future, but it’s clear Xavier is getting a difference-maker in the 5-foot-10 floor general. Recruitment: Green is signed with Xavier.

*****

HYPER-EFFICIENT: Collin Murray-Boyles

Collin Murray-Boyles (Rivals.com)

What he did: Murray-Boyles isn't the most versatile forward in the class, but the broad-shouldered senior knows what he is and is well versed at using his body to his advantage every chance he gets. On Saturday, the South Carolina signee scored 16 points on 8-foot-8 shooting, most of which came from inside the paint, where he used his body to create space and second-chance points. Defensively, the 6-foot-6 Murray-Boyles was asked to defend a 7-footer for most of the game and did an impressive job using his weight and quickness to hold his assignment in check for the majority of the time he spent on him. He also utilized his upper-body strength and instincts to grab nine rebounds and flirt with a double in his Wasatch Academy team’s win over an overmatched Greenforest Christian Academy team. Recruitment: Murray-Boyles is signed with South Carolina.

*****

UPSIDE ALERT: Caleb Holt

Caleb Holt (Rivals.com)

What he did: A 2026 wing, Holt still has plenty of developing to do, particularly when it comes to his defensive effort and his ball-handling ability, but his quickness, size and shooting stroke are signature traits that already impact winning. On Friday, Holt turned in an eye-popping 30-point, nine-rebound performance that included three 3-pointers and a couple nice above-the-rim finishes. Just a freshman, Holt already has a knack for creating his own shot and finishing through contact at the rim. The foundation is in place for Holt to become a top-flight prospect down the road. Recruitment: Holt says he talks to coaches from Alabama, Auburn and Ole Miss most often but grew up a North Carolina fan and named the program as a “dream school.” He also named former Tar Heel Kenny Smith, who helped coach Holt’s grassroots team this summer, his favorite UNC player. It’s extremely early in the process, but North Carolina will be a team to watch if the Tar Heels offer down the road

*****

MASSIVE SIZE, MASSIVE POTENTIAL: Peyton Marshall

Peyton Marshall (Rivals.com)