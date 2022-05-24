Cassidy Awards: Duel in DFW

CARROLLTON, Texas – Many of the top grassroots teams in Texas and beyond descended on the Dallas suburbs this weekend for The Circuit’s Duel in DFW event. Rivals.com was on hand for two of the event’s three days of action and saw a number of memorable performances. Rob Cassidy recounts some of the weekend’s top efforts by dishing out his own awards below.

MR. PRODUCTIVE: Josh Hubbard

What he did: Hubbard doesn’t pack the elite measurables as other guards and his lack of length will always hold him back a bit from a recruiting standpoint, but it’s becoming impossible to argue with the 5-foot-11 prospect’s production. The 3,000-point high school scorer was at it again this weekend, going off for 24 points in a high-level game against Team Trae Young and helping lead his Team Thad squad to an undefeated weekend. Hubbard showed off his stroke from deep for the event’s entirety and also showed off a combination of explosiveness and body control that allowed him to get to the rim and finish through much larger defenders. Recruitment: The Mississippi-based guard holds offers from Seton Hall, Georgetown, Kansas State, Houston, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and others. He plans to make a verbal commitment in September.

*****

FIVE-STAR STATUS: Ja'Kobe Walter

Ja'Kobe Walter (Rivals.com)

What he did: Currently the No. 34 prospect in the class of 2023, Walter sits within striking range of five-star status and made his case to achieve it over the weekend. One of the most explosive guards in the class, the Trae Young standout put his skill set on full display in a game against Team Thad on Saturday, finishing through contact, getting to the free-throw line and knocking down a few 3-pointers as well. He led his team in scoring and, more importantly, acted as his team’s catalyst by getting by defenders and forcing the defense to collapse. Walter rebounds well positionally and is a high-effort defender, even if he has some work left to do on that end of the floor. Recruitment: Walter feels like a Baylor lean, as an upcoming trip to Waco seems likely to be his final official visit. He plans to announce a commitment sometime this summer, but has not set a date for an announcement. Alabama, Texas, Auburn and UCLA are also involved in his recruitment.

*****

HUSTLE POINTS: Gabe Warren

What he did: There aren’t many players nationally that play as hard as Warren, who provided a massive spark for his Southern Assault team over the weekend. Warren scored in almost every imaginable way in the paint, creating second chance opportunities and also taking his man off the dribble and finishing at the rim. Warren’s most impressive game came in a high-level matchup with a loaded Team Thad squad, so it’s not as though he was collecting slop points against weak competition. The 6-foot-6 wing has the tools necessary to be a nightmare on both ends of the floor and brings some defensive versatility to the table. He’ll take the next step as he becomes a better outside shooter. Recruitment: Warren recently picked up an offer from TCU, and it seems unlikely that it will be his last high-major opportunity.

*****

STOCK UP: Justin McBride

What he did: The 6-foot-8 forward looks leaner and more active than he has in quite some time and it showed in his play this weekend. McBride, who continues to work to further reshape his body, seems to have added a different gear and become a more confident ball handler and shooter in the last six months. He created his own shot from the perimeter on a few occasions this weekend, which is skill he’s not previously shown much of. Couple that with his ability to get to the basket and absorb contact, and McBride’s trajectory is starting to look more encouraging than it did a year ago. There's still plenty of work to do from a defensive and conditioning standpoint, but he managed to impress in Dallas. Recruitment: Marquette, Arizona, Arkansas and Kansas are involved with McBride, but there’s no telling which program leads for the time being.

*****

BUILDING CONFIDENCE: Jamari McDowell

What he did: One of the breakout players of the spring, McDowell was back at it again in Dallas over the weekend. After watching the 6-foot-5 guard in action on Saturday, it’s easy to see why he’s attracted offers from Wake Forest, Xavier, Minnesota, Marquette and others this spring. McDowell has clearly become more confident in his ability to score the ball, and routinely created offense for his team by taking defenders off the dribble and knocking down open jumpers. McDowell is a high-energy defender and plays the game with a bit of a chip on his shoulder. He’s a vocal leader that plays the game with an infectious spirit and a motor that never seems to quit. Recruitment: Xavier seems to be leading the charge when it comes to McDowell’s recruitment, but it’s too early to make a prediction on where the talented combo guard will land.

*****

HELLO, MY NAME IS: Austin Sperry

What he did: Sperry, who plays for Team Thad’s 15U squad, is from rural Kentucky and drives hours to practice every week. The small town guard has a big-time game, however, and scores from every part of the floor. On Saturday, he showed off some high-level athleticism, blowing by defenders and finishing a couple of impressive dunks as well as a contested 3-pointer. Sperry finished with 18 points and showed an ability to create for himself on the offensive end. Sperry needs some polish as a defender and a passer, but the upside is obvious. The sky’s the limit if he adds a couple more inches of length and continues to develop from a skill standpoint. Our first viewing was encouraging to say the least. Recruitment: Sperry is yet to receive his first offer.

*****

BRIGHT FUTURE: Jordan Lowery

What he did: A class of 2025 prospect, Lowery is years away from making a college decision. What’s clear already, however, is that he’ll have plenty of options when he’s forced to do so. The freshman point guard made an impact on the Duel In DFW event playing for Drive Nation’s 15U squad and showed an advanced level of skill and basketball IQ for such a young prospect. His vision and ability to distribute are what popped off the page, but he also knocked down a pair of contested 3-pointers and a smooth pull-up jumper from the mid-range. Lowery stands 6-foot-1 as a freshman and could add more length in the year ahead. Recruitment: Lowery holds early offers from Kansas State, Oklahoma State and St. Louis. He’s obviously much too young to have anything resembling a leader, as many more schools are likely to enter the fray as the promising young guard develops.

*****

NEW TO THE RADAR: Marcel Gardner