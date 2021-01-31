Basketball Recruiting - Carter Lang beginning to receive high-major attention

It is only a matter of time before Carter Lang becomes a hot commodity on the recruiting trail. In fact, he has already seen his recruitment pick up with some Power Five programs taking note. “Right now, I have an offer from Virginia Tech, Texas A&M and Old Dominion.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Texas A&M: “What they have really stressed to me is they have been working with their bigs a lot. They really play through their bigs, and have them execute with pick and pops, pick and rolls. Their style plays toward my game. Virginia Tech: “I have definitely spoken with them the most, interacted with them. I like their style of play, how they use their bigs. And being in Virginia, they’re close, that’s nice.”

LANG'S RECRUITMENT CONTINUED

While college coaches are not able to contact Lang directly yet, schools are starting to take notice of Lang and his game. “Schools like Indiana, Michigan, Wichita State and George Washington have also contacted my coaches about me.” Even though things are still early in the process, Lang knows exactly what he is looking for in a program as he starts to develop relationships with these coaches. “I am really going to be looking closely at how these utilize their bigs. A lot of programs like to put their bigs on the block; I feel like me becoming a more versatile player, I want to be able to get out on the perimeter some. I am able to make quick decisions, share the ball, work it around.”

LANG ON THE COURT

“I am trying to be similar to (Nikola) Jokic. I have really been working on my passing and working along the perimeter a little bit. Over these next couple of years, I’m really trying to extend my game, and become an all-around versatile player.” Lang continued, “I know I will spend a lot of my time on the block, and I am good there, but I am going to be working on my pick and pops, pick and rolls.” St Anne’s-Belfield Head Coach Damin Altizer cannot say enough positive things about Lang, both as a kid and his future on the court. “Carter is a workhorse on both ends. He’ll screen, box, post hard and block shots and he’s continually developing his ability to pick and pop and play on the perimeter. He’s also at the top of his class academically.”

RIVALS' REACTION