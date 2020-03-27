"They have been one of the schools that have been recruiting me the hardest," said Primo. "I think that the way they play is something that I could do"

During the winter, Primo told Rivals.com that Alabama's aggressive approach was standing out and now it has paid off.

Friday, Canadian combo guard Josh Primo committed to Oats and the Crimson Tide and immediately feels a big area of need. Especially now that sophomore standout Kira Lewis has his eyes on the NBA Draft.

Alabama and first year head coach Nate Oats have landed the versatile playmaker that they've been looking for in the class of 2020.

Originally set to enroll in college as a member of the class of 2021, Primo transferred from school in Arizona back home to Canada during the 2019-20 season and is academically set for 2020.

So, what does he bring to the table for Oats and his staff?

Primo is a big guard. He can handle the ball well, he's a good athlete and he's a dangerous shot maker from deep. He's got a lean and wiry frame to build on and he's also a mature player who has gained valuable International experience playing for Canada's national team during the summers.

He's not as quick off the dribble as Lewis and he's still got to develop into a primary ball handler, but there's no question he can help fill a huge need and he should be ready to make an immediate impact.

"Josh brings the ability to score at all three levels," said Dwayne Washington the director of Primo's summer team U Play Canada. "He is a high level shot maker on and off the bounce. He brings length and high upside.



"His ball handling and decision making is improving rapidly and he should be a very good secondary playmaker initially and move toward a primary play maker role going forward."

The second member of Alabama's recruiting class, Primo is also the Tide's second Canadian. He joins four-star combo forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton who also played for the U Play Canada summer program.

