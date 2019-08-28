Claude Nembhard discussed the decision. “I just think that he is mature enough and he is ready. He has been playing up and has never really played his age. He belongs in the 2021 class and academically, he is really good so there is no need in prolonging it,” he said. “Ryan will probably play cadet and junior national team next year so he has the chance to come back even better as a senior and him being around him brother all summer, I am just really confident in him.”

One of the more talented and impactful underclassman lead guards, Ryan Nembhard has made a move in enrolling in college a year earlier than expected. Originally a member of the 2022 class, Nembhard’s father, Claude Nembhard, told Rivals.com that he has decided to reclassify into the 2021 class.

The younger brother of Florida standout Andrew Nembhard, the junior guard holds offers from the Gators, Ohio State, Stanford and USC. Expect for many others to jump into the picture now that he is just a year away form his likely college decision. Prospects in his mold remain difficult to find and have continually been valued greatly by the best nationally.

Attending Montverde Academy, Nembhard is one of the best playmakers in the 2021 class. He will soon join the Rivals150 during its next update thanks to his ability to create for others and himself. The 6-foot-1 guard is a quick and tough-nosed prospect at the point of attack that makes everyone around him better. He brings great composure and a pace for the game, and is more than capable of defending the opposing team’s best ballhandler.

Nembhard becomes the latest Canadian to make the move up a year. He proved that he belonged last year as just a freshman that received quality minutes playing on a national schedule with the Montverde program, and also on the Nike circuit this summer competing with the UPlay Canada 16-under team.

A college decision remains far off but more offers are due to follow now that Nembhard sits within the junior class.