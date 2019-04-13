McNeilly spoke further on his college decision. “It is family. The campus is huge, the school is nice, and a lot of people there are friendly,” he said. “I have known Buzz (Williams) since I was five years old so he isn’t really a coach to me but someone that I look up to.”

Texas A&M added a major piece to its program thanks to the commitment of Cashius McNeilly. The versatile and skilled guard told Rivals.com that he will make the leap into the 2019 class, thus placing him on the College Station campus this fall.

The four-star prospect is the nephew of Jamie McNeilly, an assistant coach on staff at Texas A&M. He chose the Aggies over Maryland, Providence and Wake Forest, where his familiarity with the coaching staff and ties to it was too much to overcome for the others involved.

A four-star prospect that is completing his high school career at Thornlea Secondary School in Canada, McNeilly is a talented, versatile and skilled prospect that can wear many hats in the backcourt. A 6-foot-4 guard, McNeilly will be relied up for his shot making abilities as he wields a mechanically sound and consistent jumper to the perimeter. He is more than up to par as a playmaking agent, too, as he can create for others as a sturdy ballhandler along the perimeter, giving Texas A&M someone that can toggle between both guard spots.

The Aggies continue to pursue other options this spring thanks to the recent decommitments of all four of the seniors that had pledged to the prior coaching staff. Junior college standout Quenton Jackson is one option, as is the possibility of reaffirming the commitments of Rivals150 prospects Chris Harris Jr. and Sahvir Wheeler.