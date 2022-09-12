Vasean Allette was one of the most impressive players at last month’s Will Barton Elite camp, as the 6-foot-3 point guard took the event by storm and showcased three-level scoring ability to go along with impressive court vision.

The Canada-based standout sat down with Rivals following the event to discuss his college future and where things stand with his recruitment.

*****

ON SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“Arizona State, Georgia Tech, SMU, Dayton, Buffalo, St John’s, VCU, Georgetown, Boston College, some others.”

ON ARIZONA STATE

“It’s a great coaching staff. Arizona State would be a great place for me to go and showcase my skills, I think. I could get better there if I decide to go there.”

ON WHICH ASU COACHES ARE RECRUITING HIM

“Bobby Hurley and also coach George [Aramide].”

ON UPCOMING VISITS

“I’m going to visit Georgia Tech on Sept. 16. After that, I don’t know.”

ON GEORGIA TECH

“I like the coaches and I like that all the coaches over there recruit me together. It’s a great staff. They have a great class with good players already going there."

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME

“I’m a bucket. That’s really the best way to describe me.”

ON WHAT HE’S WORKING TO IMPROVE

“I just have to keep getting bigger.”