Cameron Boozer finding footing as a top-flight prospect

One of the favorites to land on top of the 2025 rankings when Rivals releases them next month, Cameron Boozer is the son of former Duke great Carlos Boozer and one of the more promising young prospects in the country.

He and his twin brother, Cayden Boozer, will be sophomores at Miami’s Columbus High School this year, but each already has a handful of major scholarship offers to his name, and the fanfare surrounding the duo is growing.

Cameron Boozer recently spoke to Rivals.com following a matchup with fellow class-of-2025 phenom Cooper Flagg, that saw the Duke legacy get the best of the touted Flagg to the tune of a 22-point performance and a victory.

ON HIS GAME AGAINST FELLOW 2025 STANDOUT COOPER FLAGG

“Obviously the big matchup is in your mind, but you have to treat it like another game. You have to go into games like that with a game plan and not let things affect your mindset when you get out there.”

ON WHAT HE IS WORKING TO IMPROVE

“Mainly just my outside game. You know, reading closeouts coming off handoffs. That and my jump shot. It’s things like that. I’ve always been able to finish at the rim and that stuff, so working on my outside game is going to make me a better player.”

ON THE DUKE STAFF BEING COURTSIDE FOR HIS GAME

“I tried not to pay attention to it, to be honest, but I saw them over there. I try to lock in and stay focused the whole time.”

ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH DUKE

“I don’t know the coaches very well yet, but I know the culture and I know the culture is amazing. I know the brotherhood. My father talks about it and my mother talks about it. It’s a real thing. They're really just going to take care of you there.”

ON THE LAST TIME HE VISITED DURHAM

“Back when I was in, like, fourth grade my dad took us on a little tour there. I haven’t been up there recently, though. I went to two or three games when I was a kid, but not that many.”

ON COLLEGES RECRUITING HIM

“I have offers from Duke, Michigan, FIU, FSU and Miami. Also, Arkansas State.”

ON HIS UNOFFICIAL VISIT TO FLORIDA STATE

“It was really cool. It’s a good school in general and the way they play is amazing. I liked it.”