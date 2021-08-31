Cameron Boozer an early standout in 2025 class

One of the most anticipated players in this year's CP3 Rising Stars camp is a familiar name to many. Cameron Boozer, son of former NBA all-star Carlos Boozer, is thought of among the top of his 2025 class.

“I try to dominate every time I step on the floor. I know I do have a bit of a target on my back when I come to these all-star type camps, so I have to show everyone who I am each time. I play like, well I think I have parts of Anthony Davis and Giannis combined in my game. I bring energy, I rebound, I play defense, I try to dominate the paint, I can spread the floor too. I feel like I am able to bring a lot to the game. Anthony Davis is my favorite player. I try to model my game after him every chance I get.”

As you can imagine, the 6-foot-8 Boozer, of Miami (Fla.) Columbus High is already getting recruited by Div. I programs.

“I have an early offer from FIU. Growing up I watched a lot of Duke, you know my dad went there. It is a great school, great program, and they win a lot. I also watched a lot of Kentucky, Kansas, UNC, they’re all really good schools with great programs.”

Still Boozer is about to start just his freshman year of high school, he has yet to step foot on a basketball court as a high school student. Still, as with most elite players, he has set lofty goals for himself.

“My goal for this coming season is to win a state championship first and foremost. But also be the best player I can be, grow as both a player and a person. I am working on limiting my turnovers and really working on my mid-range game, using that as a weapon.”