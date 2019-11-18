Thomas selected LSU over Auburn , NC State , UCLA and UConn . He is slotted as the 30th best prospect in the 2020 class, and as the 10th best shooting guard nationally. He stands over 6-foot-3, is equipped with a long set of arms, and is best placed into a scoring capacity, a role that he thrives greatest within.

LSU had remained rather silent this fall. That changed and drastically on Monday. Top-30 guard and one of the top scorers in America, Cam Thomas , decided to abruptly end his recruitment in favor of the Tigers.

A native of Chesapeake, Virginia, Thomas is lauded as one of the very best scorers in high school basketball. Finishing his prep career at Oak Hill Academy, his second season at the powerhouse program, Thomas is the immediate replacement for Skylar Mays next season. He is a three-level scorer that can create his own shot and will be relied upon early to carry a heavy load on the offensive end.

A top scorer on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer, Thomas posted close to 29 points per game. He made 2.5 3-pointers per contest, and is a capable playmaker and rebounded when warranted.

Thomas gives Will Wade a top-40 commitment for the fourth recruiting cycle that he has overseen the SEC program. The upcoming loss of Mays, along with the likely departure of Javonte Smart to the NBA after this season, only exasperates the need and value that is the talents of Thomas.

The four-star guard becomes the third member of LSU’s 2020 class. Next fall, school teammate, Bradley Ezewiro, and top in-state lead guard, Jalen Cook, will join Thomas in Baton Rouge.