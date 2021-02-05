Basketball Recruiting - Cam Scott already making noise as a freshman phenom

The state of South Carolina has had a lot of notable talent come through recently. With the likes of Zion Williamson and Ja Morant leading the charge, there are currently 10 players in the NBA who hail from the Palmetto State.

Lexington High School head coach Elliott Pope sees freshman Cam Scott - who already has an All-State accolade under his belt as an eighth-grader - as the next big thing to come out of South Carolina.

“I coached Ty-Shon (Alexander) when I was at Concord and got to see Wendell (Moore) from when he was a freshman to a senior, and what he did was he dominated games," Pope said. "All of those guys have a different spark, a different level they can tap into. I think Cam has the same ability to do that, at a dominant level.”

Although Scott is only 12 games into his freshman year, his recruitment has really picked up.

“Right now, I just have the one offer, Winthrop, but my coaches say they hear from schools from everywhere," Scott said. "They can’t contact me, but Florida State, Clemson and South Carolina are all in contact with my coach pretty regularly.”

Pope said he has fielded calls from any and everyone across the country showing interest.

“We’ve talked to anybody that you can think of," Pope said. "If you know their name, they have reached out and shown interest. I think most of these coaches want to see him live, see him on the EYBL circuit this summer. Once they see him, I will probably have to get a second cell phone to deal with all the traffic.”

