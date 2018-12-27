Cam Hayes primed for big recruitment in 2021 class
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Four-star Cam Hayes has been blown away by the early interest in his recruitment, as the sophomore has already picked up offers from Clemson, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
The 2021 prospect breaks down his recruitment so far.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Duke: “Coach (Chris) Carrawell, he has talked to me and whenever I went on the visit, I talked to Coach K once but it means a lot to have that interest. It just means that I have a lot of potential and I can go to another level. Words can’t explain it. It is one of the best programs in the nation so it means a lot.”
Tennessee: “It meant a lot getting that offer. It caught me off guard. We were on the phone, me, my mom and my dad, and they said that they wanted to offer. My mom wanted to scream, but I was like, finally, a big offer!
“They are looking really good. I like (Admiral Schofield); he is a big dude. He is a monster.”
North Carolina: “It was a good visit. Coach (Steve) Robinson texts my coaches every week since I can’t really talk to them directly yet.”
Wake Forest: “They are rebuilding right now but they are good and they’re going to pick it up. They will be fine. It is a great campus and they are building things there because CP3 (Chris Paul) just gave a couple of million to re-do the facility.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Hayes has been busy in recent months as he has taken unofficial visits to Duke, NC State, North Carolina, UNC-Greensboro, Virginia and Wake Forest. He will visit Tennessee later this week.
Beyond that, look for Hayes to remain one of the most highly-recruited guards out of the 2021 class.
Hayes' mid-range scoring prowess is more than polished for his grade level. The poise that he showcased in the backcourt, along with his passing abilities, toughness and decision-making make him one of the best sophomore guards in America.