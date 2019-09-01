Murphy discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “I picked USF because they’ve showed so much commitment towards me and they’ve been consistent with everything, too,” he said. “They also have a great basketball program and Coach (Brian) Gregory has showed me film and how I could make an impact on the team as a freshman.”

USF made major news on Sunday evening thanks to the commitment of top-60 guard Caleb Murphy . The four-star prospect was one of the summer breakout performers and while he had a handful of official visits scheduled for the coming weeks, decided to end his recruitment in favor of the AAC program.

Murphy choses USF over Florida, Georgia Tech, NC State and Ole Miss. He entered the summer as a non-ranked three-star prospect and departed sitting firmly within the Rivals150 and as a top-60 recruit. A premier playmaker that can play either guard spot, there are not many quicker, tougher or better two-way guards found along the east coast than Murphy.

He becomes the highest rated prospect during the Rivals.com era ever to commit to USF and its first ever four-star pick-up out of the high school ranks. Playing in the backcourt alongside top-60 guards Dwon Odom, who has already committed to Xavier, and Deivon Smith, it was Murphy who stole the show this summer with the Atlanta Celtics 17-under team. His jump shot remains a work in progress but it is his defensive prowess, energy levels and intangibles that should make him a day one producer for Brian Gregory’s squad.

Murphy is a tremendous start to the 2020 class who should make for a positive impact from the get-go next fall. Momentum is on the Bulls’ side with the potential for another deep postseason run at hand and now thanks to Murphy’s commitment, could have even better days ahead.