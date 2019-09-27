The end is at hand for Caleb Love. The five-star guard decided to cut his list to final two earlier this week. Focusing on Missouri and North Carolina for where he will play his college ball next fall, Love told Rivals.com that he will make his college commitment on Tuesday, October 2, at 8:00pm EST. In previewing the top-20 guard’s upcoming decision, we lay out the nitty gritty regarding his decision, what he might mean for each of his two finalists and get a prediction for where he may land. National Ranking: 21 Final Schools: Missouri and North Carolina Commitment Date and Time: October 1 – 8:00pm EST How he will announce decision: Twitter – @caleb2love

WHAT HE WOULD MEAN FOR EACH FINALIST

Gabe DeArmond – PowerMizzou: Caleb Love is and has been the top target on Missouri’s board for 2020. He would be the elite in-state player that Mizzou has almost always missed out on over the last two decades. Add to that the fact that most thought Mizzou was dead in the water on this recruitment over the summer and his importance cannot be overstated. He would play both guard spots and come in and immediately be one of the top players in a backcourt that has Cuonzo Martin and Mizzou fans optimistic about the next couple of seasons. Missouri has a lot of very good players, but it doesn’t have anyone on the roster who had the recruiting profile Love does out of high school. Clint Jackson – Tar Heel Illustrated: Caleb Love is super important for UNC because Cole Anthony is a sure fire one and done. So his role as a playmaking, dynamic point guard, will need to be immediately backfilled. Roy Williams is absolutely enamored with Love so he went after him hard. And when he pursues a guy that aggressively, he is usually tough to beat.

PREDICTION