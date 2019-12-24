Caleb Houston lands his first offer, talks potential reclassification
FORT MYERS, FL. – Playing alongside a crew of five-star talents at Montverde Academy this winter, Caleb Houstan might not receive the attention that he would elsewhere. That doesn’t take away from the value that he brings to the floor and how good he can be in the future.
Working his way into a starting spot for the Florida-based powerhouse, Houstan discussed how his sophomore year has treated him thus far. “It is going good. I think that I am a lot more adjusted compared to my freshman year so everything has been going good,” he stated. “We have a great team and we have a great chance to win it this year.”
Houstan is valued most for his shot making prowess. A 6-foot-7, smooth and heady forward that can play in various spots in the half-court, there is no question that his game will translate to the higher levels. College programs have also begun to take notice. “Oregon offered first last month, that was first offer,” he said. “I have also been hearing from Texas and Oklahoma.”
Eugene has become a top landing spot for the best from Canada. “I like them a lot. My boy, Addi (Addison Patterson) goes there,” Houstan said. “I haven’t really talked to him as much about them but I know a lot of Canadians go there and do well so I will definitely look into them.”
Expect for more schools to jump into the recruitment of Houstan, especially with the matter of a reclassification on the table. “I am still talking it over with my parents and if I am make such a decision, it will probably be in the summer,” he said. “If I go ‘21, I can get to college earlier and get bigger and stronger faster, and also play against better guys.”
Houstan is one of the best forward prospects in his class and that sentiment wouldn’t change much if he were to move up a year. He is a tremendous shot making threat that does a lot of the smaller things in order for his team to succeed. Look for a reclassification decision sometime later next year with there being a strong likelihood that he makes a leap into the 2021 class.