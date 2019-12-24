FORT MYERS, FL. – Playing alongside a crew of five-star talents at Montverde Academy this winter, Caleb Houstan might not receive the attention that he would elsewhere. That doesn’t take away from the value that he brings to the floor and how good he can be in the future.

Working his way into a starting spot for the Florida-based powerhouse, Houstan discussed how his sophomore year has treated him thus far. “It is going good. I think that I am a lot more adjusted compared to my freshman year so everything has been going good,” he stated. “We have a great team and we have a great chance to win it this year.”

Houstan is valued most for his shot making prowess. A 6-foot-7, smooth and heady forward that can play in various spots in the half-court, there is no question that his game will translate to the higher levels. College programs have also begun to take notice. “Oregon offered first last month, that was first offer,” he said. “I have also been hearing from Texas and Oklahoma.”