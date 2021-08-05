Cal piques Aligbe's interest, but others remain involved

FRISCO, Texas – Prince Aligbe has long been on the radar of major programs and certainly doesn’t hurt for scholarship offers. Which way he’s leaning, however, remains unclear. He recently sat down with Rivals.com to discuss which programs are pushing hardest as of late and which school could be next to offers.

ON GEORGETOWN’S PATRICK EWING WATCHING HIS GAME:

“Yeah, I saw him over there. I’ve had an offer from them for over a year now and we’re still trying to build a stronger relationship. Time will tell."

ON EWING:

"To be honest -- this might sound funny -- by the time I got offered by him was when "The Last Dance" was coming out, so they were talking about his days there. He actually told me all that stuff himself, too. That’s how I learned about his days at Georgetown."

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN INVOLVED:

"Cal Berkeley for sure, They are actually recruiting me very hard. Ohio State is the same way. The new one is Xavier. Them and Villanova."

ON CAL:

"It’s a great program with great history. They have built up a lot of guys. One of my favorite players I like to look up to is [former Golden Bear] Jaylen Brown. I’ve known [assistant] coach [Andrew] Francis since he was at Iowa. He was recruiting me there."

ON XAVIER:

"They haven't offered yet, but they have offered my teammates. They are just keeping in touch and getting to know me."

ON OHIO STATE:

“They have been recruiting me for the longest. They are in touch just telling me to come in and play how I play. They want me to play defense like I do and do it all. I’m keeping a good relationship with coach [Chris] Holtmann.”