“Me personally I’ve known coach Jones for about two and half years now," Brown told Rivals.com. "I’ve built that relationship with Coach Jones on and off the court. They came, him coach (David) Grace, up here and spoke to me for about two hours about what they have to offer. They made me a priority and made me feel needed there and that I could come in and contribute to the team."

Wyking Jones and his staff at California have landed the floor general that they covet from the class of 2019.

One of the top point guards in the country, Brown is athletic and tough. He gets to the rim, isn't afraid to take jumpers and has all of the tools to be a dynamic defender at some point during his career in the Pac 12.

That vision of where he could be in the future and the chance to play early were big for Brown too.



“It’s not just about now, It’s about the future and what it holds," said Brown. "They are going to do everything they can to help me develop on and off the court and maybe make my dream of the NBA come true. The Pac 12 is a conference is a conference that I’ve always dreamed of playing in and I feel with my style I can come in and make an impact.”

Brown is Cal's third commitment from the class of 2019. He joins Rivals150 big man D.J. Thorpe and three-star shooting guard Charles Smith IV as an early commit who plans to sign early.

