“First and foremost, I picked BYU because they have been recruiting me the longest and I feel a great connection with the coaching staff,” Hall told Rivals.com about his college decision. “I loved being around the guys on the team and I feel like it was the best place for me to go maximize my potential as a player and as a person.”

Following a tremendous first year as the head coach of the BYU basketball program, Mark Pope celebrated even greater news on Friday. Despite seeing their season end abruptly due to the coronavirus scare, three-star guard Dallin Hall gave his verbal commitment to the Cougars.

The product out of Fremont High School that is located less than 100 miles from the BYU campus, Hall sat as one of the top guard prospects available and as the best in-state recruit uncommitted. He is the 34th rated point guard prospect in his class nationally.

Hall is a gifted and tough-nosed playmaker that can both create for himself and others. A 6-foot-2 point of attack type of guard that impacts both sides of the floor, Hall chose the Cougars over Oregon State, St. Mary’s, Utah and Utah State.

A member of the 2020 class, Hall will not enroll until the fall of 2022. In the meantime, he will begin his two-year LDS mission towards the tail end of the summer.

In the fall, BYU will bring to campus three-star guard Hunter Erickson, a top local product, who just finished his LDS mission. Hall will join Richie Saunders on campus in the fall of 2022 after the respected shot maker completes his own two-year LDS mission.