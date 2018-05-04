Selecting Butler over others offers from UConn , Rutgers , Seton Hall and Washington , Battle is a strong pick-up on the perimeter for the Bulldogs. There was already some history between head coach LaVall Jordan and the Battle family as older brother Tyus had originally committed to Michigan at a time when Jordan was on the Wolverines’ coaching staff as an assistant.

Upon picking up the pledge of 2018 big man Bryce Golden earlier this week, Butler took things a step further with the commitment of Rivals150 junior Khalif Battle . A 6-foot-4 scoring guard and younger brother of Syracuse standout Tyus Battle , the four-star prospect is a quality addition for the second year coaching staff in Indianapolis.

A member of the Rivals150, Battle comes in the long and slender variety where he can defend a variety of positions in the backcourt, wreaking havoc within the passing lanes, but is also an underrated athlete that can impact the game on both ends of the floor.

Battle displayed his entire arsenal in Indianapolis over the weekend at the second session of the Nike EYBL as he posted 18 points off of four made 3-point jumpers, while also chipping in a few rebounds, during one contest against another swoosh affiliated program. He has the chance to evolve into a solid two-way threat that can make shots, create for others, and defend multiple positions.

The second commitment in their 2019 class, the Bulldogs will have to replace combo guard Paul Jorgensen in the backcourt and Nate Fowler down low upon the completion of next season. Already committed big man John-Michael Mulloy could fill in when Fowler leaves as rising junior Kamar Baldwin has the chance to exit the program a year earlier than expected for the NBA, a void that Battle could fill in the shot making department.