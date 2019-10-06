Rated as the 124th best senior in America, Coles is among the top-25 power forwards in his class nationally. Attending Guyer High School in Denton, Texas, Coles was a coveted prospect from those within and outside of his region. He chose the Bulldogs over Minnesota , Notre Dame , TCU , Texas A&M.

Butler just about completed its 2020 class on Sunday thanks to the commitment of a four-star throwback in the post. Jakobe Coles, a member of the Rivals150, called off his recruitment and gave his verbal commitment to Lavall Jordan .

Coles stands at 6-foot-7 and while he will not be known for his quick-twitch abilities or athleticism, he is a fundamentally sound big man with a great feel and IQ for the game. He can be used in a variety of spots in the half-court setting and is one of the more versatile posts that can score facing the basket to 18-feet, but also near the rim thanks to a quality set of counters moves.

An underrated passer that can make the proper decision whenever the double-team arrives, Coles has enjoyed success on the high school and travel circuits. He was a contributing member for the uberly-talented Texas Titans team this summer that was led by two five-star prospects.

Throughout his 18-game stint on the Nike circuit, he posted per-game averages of 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

The Bulldogs now sit with a top-10 class nationally that is supported by five commitments, four of whom can be found within the Rivals150. Just last week, they secured the pledge from Scooby Johnson who, along with Coles, Myles Tate, Chuck Harris, and Myles Wilmoth, should create a strong foundation to build upon and equates to the top class that Lavall Jordan has ever assembled as a head coach.