Taylor is an emerging name from the state that has just begin to draw a slew of offers including ones from Bradley , IUPUI and Miami (Ohio) . The three-star prospect gives the Bulldogs a talented and good-sized guard that can play a variety of spots in the backcourt, but is most valued for his ability to make shots.

Already a step ahead with its 2020 class, Butler made a move with its 2021 class on Thursday. Jayden Taylor, a three-star guard from the state, committed to the Bulldogs, a source confirmed with Rivals.com.

Attending Perry Meridian High School just minutes from the Butler campus, Taylor first established his name on the Under Armour circuit this summer with the G3 Grind program. In two years, the Bulldogs will see Jordan Tucker, Christian David and Aaron Thompson all graduate which will leave a major void in the backcourt. It is one that Taylor is expected to fill thanks to his size and shooting prowess.

The three-star prospect is a good start to Butler’s 2021 class. Securing a commitment from one of the top prospects within its state, and more importantly, within its own city limits, should allow for the Bulldogs to spend even greater time in completing its 2020 class.

Butler already sits with three 2020 commitments in the form of Myles Tate, Chuck Harris and Myles Wilmoth. The Bulldogs will like to add at least one more to its frontcourt. They have already hosted Rivals150 seniors Jakobe Coles and Scooby Johnson and a commitment from either would suffice with Johnson’s college decision expected first.