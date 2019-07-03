A native of New York that will complete his high school career at St. Andrew’s School (Rhode Island) this winter, Wilmoth is an intriguing forward that can play a variety of spots in the half-court setting. He boasts good length and instincts that he uses as a rebounder and shot blocker. Adding strength would not hurt in keeping in mind how physical of a league that the Big East is but Wilmoth’s ability to play either frontcourt position and his budding offensive skillset gives Butler a high upside prospect to develop.

Myles Wilmoth , a 6-foot-8 power forward prospect in the 2020 class, committed to Butler on Wednesday, sources confirmed with Rivals.com. A versatile. three-star prospect that has made strides with his game in recent months, Wilmoth becomes the Bulldogs’ second member to its 2020 class.

Wilmoth held offers from Duquesne, Rhode Island, St. Joe’s and UMass, and had received interest from a bevy of high-major programs. By receiving his commitment, head coach LaVall Jordan has someone that should grow well within his program in the coming years and be used all throughout the half-court setting.

On the Nike EYBL circuit this spring, Wilmoth posted per-game averages of 8.8 points, six rebounds and 1.2 blocks in less than 23 minutes of action. Making over 54 percent of his field goal tries, Wilmoth has also shown the ability to make shots to the perimeter and it is within reason that he can develop into a pick and pop threat to the 3-point line in college.

Butler is in need of a big class this summer and has already hit on two of its most pressing needs. Wilmoth is a serviceable forward and Chuck Harris, who committed this spring, is a steadying presence at the lead guard spot. They remain a strong suitor for four-star forward Matt Cross, along with Santiago Vescovi, Jakobe Coles and Patrick Iriel.