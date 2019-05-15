Harris discussed his feelings for the Big East program with Rivals.com. “They are telling me that they need be down there and they have AT (Aaron Thompson) , an ex-DC alum who came in and they think that I am a lot like him,” he said. “They just want me to come in and be a playmaker and that they need a point guard. It is a big culture thing there and seeing some Team Takeover guys do well there, there is a lot of connections.”

Butler touched back in the talented DMV region again with the commitment of Rivals150 guard Chuck Harris. The four-star junior brings a wealth of experience competing in arguably the top high school league in America, the WCAC, and boasts plenty of backcourt versatility in the backcourt.

A 6-foot-2 lead guard that grew up right outside of the nation’s capital, Harris was overlooked to some degree throughout the recruiting process which allowed for the Bulldogs’ priority attention to be that much more evident with him. BU has seen fellow DMV native Aaron Thompson flourish in Indianapolis over the past two years, and while both bring different skillsets to the floor, Harris could be the eventual replacement for the rising junior whenever the time permits.

Selecting the Bulldogs over George Washington, Penn State, Providence and a handful of other respected programs near his locale, Harris will bring a steady, translatable skillset to the Big East program. He has grown in recent years which allows for him to play different positions in the backcourt. A solid mid-range scorer but also an efficient playmaker, Harris boasts a four-to-one assist-to-turnover ratio this spring on the Nike EYBL circuit as he should be able to compete a multitude of tasks on the perimeter.

Harris becomes Butler’s first class of 2020 commitment. Much more is needed as the Bulldogs may use up to five scholarships within the current junior class before moving onto the 2021 class. Santiago Vescovi, Eugene Brown, and Matt Cross are just a few others that they remain active in recruiting, as they also may improve their roster by way of the transfer wire.