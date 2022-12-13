SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- One of the most promising juniors in the country, Bryson Tucker has attracted a long list of major college offers based on his well-rounded skill set and production at the highest level of high school ball. The IMG Academy star’s recruitment, however, is still very much in its infancy.

The No. 7 prospect in the class of 2024, Tucker is yet to take a single campus visit. That will change this spring, however, as the five-star wing is in the process of setting up a trip to Michigan State. Rivals recently spoke to Tucker about that trip and the state of his recruitment as a whole.





ON UPCOMING VISITS

“If I did do any visits, it would be after the season. It will be around March, after Geico Nationals. That’s when I would start.”

ON PLACES HE KNOWS HE'LL VISIT

I feel like Michigan State is one right now that we know we want to do. That’s really the only one that is almost certain right now,

ON MICHIGAN STATE

The relationship is good. They are so friendly. When they came to my practice, they brought the whole staff. They were, like, five deep. It was crazy to see that.

ON THE SPARTANS’ PITCH

They think I fit with how they play. They’ve had people like me before. They're, like, positionless. With them 1-4 can handle the ball and get them into plays. That's a big plus for me

ON SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

Michigan State, Duke, Auburn, UCF, USC and a couple more. They go through my father mostly, though.

ON IF WE SHOULD JUST ASSUME HE’LL PICK DUKE BECAUSE EVERYONE ELSE DOES

“I don’t know about that one. That’s funny, though. I wouldn’t say that just yet, but it’s Duke. They have multiple pros every year and not just regular pros, multiple stars. They're really engaged, so we’ll see.

ON WHY DUKE IS SO SUCCESSFUL RECRUITING FIVE-STARS

I would say it’s the pros and the way they play. They sent me, like, a little interview thing that showed me the pro sets they run. I think that helps them. When their players get into the pros, they already know the type of sets and all that,

ON AUBURN

They’ve been to a couple practices, We’re just engaged through texts right now.



