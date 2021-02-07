Basketball Recruiting - Breakout season leading to high-major recruitment for Jalen Ricks

“I have offers from Arkansas , Oral Roberts, Georgia State, Oklahoma State , Tulsa , Texas A&M and a few others, but I hear from the ones I named the most.”

Jalen Ricks has been one of the breakout prospects of the high school season to this point. He is leading Oak Hill Academy in rebounding and is top-five on the team in points, steals, assists and 3-pointers made. With this breakout season, a high-major recruitment has followed.

Arkansas: “I talk to multiple coaches on the staff. I like that they are in the SEC and they are close to home for me.”

Oral Roberts: “I mainly talk with coach (Solomon) Bozeman. I like their pitch and the plan they have in place for me.”

Oklahoma State: “I talk with multiple coaches on staff. I like their campus and that they play in the Big 12 Conference.”

Texas A&M: “I talk to coach (Vance) Walden often. I like their pitch and what they are saying to me and that they play in the SEC.”

Tulsa: “I talk to coach (Kwanza) Johnson; I really like the school’s academic reputation.”

Georgia State: “I talk to multiple coaches there. I like the pitch they’re telling me and I have some former teammates who go there.”