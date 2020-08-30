Basketball Recruiting - Brandon Weston decides to come home, picks Seton Hall

“It was about the best fit for me. Seton Hall showed that interest in me sine day one. They kept that relationship throughout corona and Coach (Kevin) Willard is a really good dude that said that I could be an immediate impact at the program,” Weston told Rivals.com. “Whenever we had a Zoom, he was on vacation and drove over an hour to get WiFi which showed me a lot of determination and his interest in me which played a big role.”

Already sitting with two solid commitments in the 2021 class, Seton Hall landed its highest ranked one yet on Sunday afternoon. Four-star wing Brandon Weston picked the Pirates over a bevy of national powers, giving the Big East program a versatile piece on both sides of the ball.

A native of the area that attended Morgan Park High School (Chicago) in recent years and will complete his prep career at Hillcrest (Arizona) beginning in the fall, Weston chose the Pirates over Illinois, Pitt, and Wake Forest. Standing over 6-foot-5 and with long arms and plenty of athleticism to pull from, Weston is rated as the 75th best player in America, and as the 18th rated shooting guard nationally.

“They get to the tournament every year and it is just about winning,” Weston went on to say. “Coach Willard is just a winning coach and he recruits winning players. Player development is also big there with guys like Myles Powell; he came a long way since his freshman year and it just shows the work that they put in.”

Bringing plenty of abilities to both sides of the floor, Weston is a tremendous win for Seton Hall. He can make shots to the perimeter, finish with athleticism at the basket, and defend up to three positions in the half-court.

Weston gives Seton Hall a top-20 class nationally and next fall, Rivals150 seniors Ryan Conway and Tyler Powell will join him on campus. A big man might do the trick in rounding out its class in which it will have to replace long-time producer Sandro Mamukelashvili once the season completes.