Basketball Recruiting - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield mulls programs, reclassification

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield mulls programs, reclassification
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is the No. 14 player in the 2022 Rivals150. The 6-foot-9, 230-pound power forward is the No. 2 player at his position in the 2022 class.
“I am really like a versatile, point forward," Huntley-Hatfield said, "There are not really too many guys who are my height and my weight who are as agile as me, so that is a huge advantage. I feel like my playmaking is a really big part of my game, like my passing, my vision, my IQ.
"I try to do whatever it takes to help my team win, whether that be scoring, rebounding, defending. I am just versatile like that. People have said I play like Julius Randle, some Naz Reid, versatile guys like that.”
In December, Huntley-Hatfield cut his list to six schools, Kansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Wake Forest, Syracuse and Auburn.
IN HIS WORDS
Kansas: “Their history and past players speak volumes. They are a blueblood and coach (Bill) Self is legendary. I haven’t really spoken much to him, but (assistant) coach (Norm) Roberts is my recruiting coach. Growing up, I have watched them and wondered what it would be like playing for a school like them.”
Tennessee: “(Assistant) coach (Des) Oliver is my lead recruiter there. They are right at him, back in Knoxville. I have been around them a lot over the past four years. Their message to me is to come in and, whether it is 2022 or 2021, have a big impact. Since they offered me they have been really consistent since the beginning.”
Ole Miss: “They were my second offer and they have been consistent from the beginning. I took two official visits there. (Assistant) coach (Levi) Watkins is my lead recruiter there. They think the world of me, they think I can be a lottery pick if I choose there, but also them staying in contact with me since they offered really stood out.”
Wake Forest: “The coaches there are really close with my coach. (Assistant) coach (Brooks) Savage is my recruiting coach. They want me to come in, whether it is 2021 or 2022, and have an immediate impact. They think I will be a big upgrade. I feel like with my versatility I can flourish in any system, but for them the relationship is why they are in my top six.”
Auburn: “My coach, Bobby Maze, played for coach (Bruce) Pearl. They were my first offer and they stayed consistent on me since the beginning. They have a role there that will allow me to play in their system as well as allow me to play in space as well.”
Syracuse: “They recently just offered. They came in and it gives me a different style of play to look at. They run the 2-3 defense. Since they offered me, coach (Jim) Boeheim and GMac (assistant coach Gerry McNamara) have not stopped talking with me.”
“I am looking to see how I do this summer, and hopefully at the end of the summer make a decision whether I want to reclassify up to 2021 or stay in 2022," Huntley-Hatfield said. "I don’t have an exact timetable as of right now for picking a college. With the pandemic, it restricts me to go meet coaches face to face and get that good feeling of genuineness, so I don’t have a timetable on that, but I have been in contact with most of them at least every other day.
“Right now, I am on the 2022 side, but me being able to dominate every game I play in, consistently, is really what I am trying to see. If I come in for 2021 I am going to have to come in and be ready to dominate right away. This summer I will see if I am able to do that or if I should come back and continue to develop in the 2022 class.”