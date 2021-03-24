Basketball Recruiting - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield mulls programs, reclassification

*****

IN HIS WORDS

Kansas: “Their history and past players speak volumes. They are a blueblood and coach (Bill) Self is legendary. I haven’t really spoken much to him, but (assistant) coach (Norm) Roberts is my recruiting coach. Growing up, I have watched them and wondered what it would be like playing for a school like them.” Tennessee: “(Assistant) coach (Des) Oliver is my lead recruiter there. They are right at him, back in Knoxville. I have been around them a lot over the past four years. Their message to me is to come in and, whether it is 2022 or 2021, have a big impact. Since they offered me they have been really consistent since the beginning.” Ole Miss: “They were my second offer and they have been consistent from the beginning. I took two official visits there. (Assistant) coach (Levi) Watkins is my lead recruiter there. They think the world of me, they think I can be a lottery pick if I choose there, but also them staying in contact with me since they offered really stood out.” Wake Forest: “The coaches there are really close with my coach. (Assistant) coach (Brooks) Savage is my recruiting coach. They want me to come in, whether it is 2021 or 2022, and have an immediate impact. They think I will be a big upgrade. I feel like with my versatility I can flourish in any system, but for them the relationship is why they are in my top six.” Auburn: “My coach, Bobby Maze, played for coach (Bruce) Pearl. They were my first offer and they stayed consistent on me since the beginning. They have a role there that will allow me to play in their system as well as allow me to play in space as well.” Syracuse: “They recently just offered. They came in and it gives me a different style of play to look at. They run the 2-3 defense. Since they offered me, coach (Jim) Boeheim and GMac (assistant coach Gerry McNamara) have not stopped talking with me.”

