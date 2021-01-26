Basketball Recruiting - Brandon Gardner quickly adding high-major offers

Only a couple of years ago, Brandon Gardner was cut from his middle school team. His coach told him that his arms were too long for his body. Fast-forward to present day and Gardner has more than grown into his arms, the sophomore is a defending state champion with multiple high-major offers under his belt. Gardner claims early offers from DePaul, Georgetown, Winthrop, Clemson, USC Upstate, Ole Miss, South Carolina State, Wichita State, Wake Forest and Illinois. However, it is two schools which, he says, check in with his coaches most, "Wake Forest and Georgetown." Gardner went through his thoughts on those two programs.

Georgetown: “Georgetown talks to me about being a special player and how much they can’t wait for me to get on campus for a visit.” Wake Forest: “Wake really likes my game and they believe that I fit their culture and style of play.” He added, “Both schools are really great basketball schools, and both are serious about academics too. I’m just ready for COVID-19 to be over so I can finally meet the coaches and players.”

With Gardner being only a sophomore in high school, college coaches are not able to initiate contact directly with him. But there are some other schools he says his coaches hear from often. “I have received a lot of interest from Florida State, Murray State, South Carolina, NC State and Maryland.” Each of these schools, while they have not offered, have a similar message they are sharing with Gardner. “The main thing I keep hearing from them is they want to build a relationship with me and for me to continue working on my game," he said. “I am just grateful for the schools who have believed in me enough to offer me already. I will continue to work hard to improve on and off the court. If I just keep grinding and remain humble, everything will work out.” However, this early success should come as no surprise to anyone who is paying attention considering his genes. “My mom is a Hall of Famer at her high school for her accomplishments in sports. She played basketball in college. She played at Claflin at the same time Ja Morant’s dad did.”

