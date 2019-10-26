“They showed love from day one,” Ezewiro told Rivals.com about he picked LSU. “They visited my mom when she couldn’t go on the official (visit) and they stood out because they had players like Naz (Reid) and Kavell (Bigby-Williams) who signed (NBA) contracts. They know how to develop and get their bigs better.”

In search for help in the frontcourt, LSU received good news on Saturday. Three-star forward Bradley Ezewiro verbally committed to the Tigers and gives the SEC program a tough-nosed, blue-collared big man down low.

Ezewiro was originally down to a final six and chose the Tigers over Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, USC and Virginia Tech. He is rated as the 29th best center prospect in the 2020 class. A native of California, Ezewiro recently transferred into Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) where he will complete his high school career before enrolling at LSU next fall.

Standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing close to 240-pounds, Ezewiro is a hard playing and competitive big man that does many of the small things in order for his team to succeed.

Running with the Oakland Soldiers bunch this summer, Ezewiro was an efficient producer in the scoring and rebounding columns. In less than 19-minutes per game, he averaged close to 10 points and five rebounds, while making half of his shots attempted.

Ezewiro becomes the second member of LSU’s 2020 class. Jalen Cook, a top in-state prospect, committed to the Tigers earlier this summer. They remain heavily entrenched within the recruitments of Josh Hall, Cam Thomas and Mwani Wilkinson.